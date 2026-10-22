Somalia Issues New Guidelines to Regulate Marriage Registration and Officiants

22 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has issued new guidelines to regulate the registration of marriage officiants and procedures for conducting marriages, in a move aimed at addressing disputes related to marital affairs.

The ministry said all relevant individuals and institutions were required to comply with the new guidelines to help establish a formal framework for resolving marriage-related disputes.

It also called on judicial authorities, justice ministries in Somalia's federal member states, the Banadir regional administration and other relevant institutions to strengthen cooperation to address challenges surrounding marriage procedures.

The ministry said greater coordination among the institutions involved was necessary to overcome existing obstacles and improve the handling of marriage-related matters.

The announcement did not provide further details on the specific requirements introduced under the new guidelines, when they would take effect or how they would change existing marriage registration procedures.

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