Rwanda: How Best Can Creatives Tap Into Rwanda's Mice Industry?

Rwanda's growing reputation as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) is opening doors for the local creative industry, offering artists, designers, performers and entrepreneurs opportunities to showcase their work, build partnerships and reach audiences beyond the country's borders.

Rwanda aims to more than double its MICE's annual revenues from $85 million in 2024 to $224 million (approx. Rwf325 billion) by 2028 to further support the country's tourism sector and development.

From international sporting competitions to business conferences and cultural gatherings, these events bring together visitors, brands, promoters and potential investors. Yet, for many local creatives, the challenge is turning that influx of international attention into sustainable business opportunities.

While some artists have secured performances and visibility through initiatives organised alongside major events, industry players believe more can be done to ensure the creative sector benefits beyond the spotlight.

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They are calling for more concerts and cultural festivals, stronger partnerships with event organisers, commercially driven exhibitions and better preparation among creatives to convert exposure into sales, international bookings and long-term collaborations.

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Organise concerts and side events

For fast-rising recording artiste Bwiza, major international events have provided a platform to reach new audiences through performances at concerts and corporate gatherings.

Her growing profile has seen her feature at major entertainment events, including concerts organised on the sidelines of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) and the Giants of Africa festival. She also earned her maiden nomination at the Trace Music Awards.

Bwiza told The New Times that international gatherings offer an opportunity to introduce visitors to Rwanda's music, fashion, culture and creativity.

"International visitors often come to Rwanda for a specific event, but we should create more reasons for them to explore our culture and experience what our local artists have to offer," she said.

"Concerts, cultural festivals and live music experiences could give visitors an opportunity to discover Rwandan music in a more personal and memorable way."

She added that such initiatives could help artistes build international connections, attract new fans and secure performance opportunities abroad.

Comedian Michael Sengazi believes creatives could make a bigger impact by joining forces to organise larger events instead of working in isolation.

For instance, musicians specialising in gakondo (traditional Rwandan music) could collaborate on concerts showcasing traditional sounds alongside other cultural expressions, creating a richer experience for international visitors.

Brian Shema, popularly known as MC Brian, has also built a reputation as one of Kigali's prominent masters of ceremonies, regularly hosting major sporting and entertainment events.

Since making MCing his full-time profession in 2016, he has worked at events including BAL, FIBA AfroBasket, the ITF World Tennis Tour and the Giants of Africa festival.

MC Brian said side events could give visitors more opportunities to engage with Rwanda's creative scene.

He highlighted the importance of experiences that "expose visitors to Rwandan music, fashion and other creative products, giving them experiences to remember and share when they return home."

Be strategic

Beyond creating more events, industry players say local creatives must be prepared to compete for the opportunities that international gatherings bring.

Music producer Clement Ishimwe said artists and other creative professionals need to invest in the networks, products and business structures required to compete internationally.

"These events bring together influential people, international brands, promoters and potential partners, and our creatives should be strategically positioned to connect with them," he said.

Rather than waiting until an international event is announced, Ishimwe urged creatives to invest in quality productions, professional management, strong branding, international-standard live performances and business structures capable of supporting growth beyond Rwanda.

"Ultimately, hosting international events is an opportunity, but turning that opportunity into long-term economic value requires a deliberate strategy," he said.

"We should measure success not only by the number of events Rwanda hosts, but also by how much our local creative industry grows, how many international markets we penetrate and how many sustainable opportunities we create for our artists and businesses."

Strengthen collaboration with event organisers

Closer collaboration between creatives, event organisers, tourism stakeholders and private businesses could also help connect international visitors with local talent.

Jean Paul Nduwimana, popularly known as Noopja, founder of Country Records, said event organisers could do more to promote creative activities taking place outside official programmes.

By sharing information about concerts, cultural festivals and other entertainment experiences with participants, organisers could encourage visitors to explore more of Rwanda's creative offerings during their stay.

Drawing on his experiences in different countries, Sengazi said visitors are often introduced to additional activities they can enjoy after completing their main programmes.

Recommendations for restaurants, bars and entertainment venues, he noted, help visitors discover more of their destination beyond the event that brought them there.

He believes Rwanda could adopt a similar approach, with creatives organising concerts and other activities during major international gatherings while event organisers help publicise the programmes to participants.

Christian Intwari, a Rwandan event management specialist, also called for greater involvement of local event companies in delivering major international events hosted in the country.

He said those negotiating agreements to bring international events to Rwanda should identify capable local companies to provide the services required instead of relying exclusively on foreign firms.

Greater participation, he argued, would allow local businesses to gain experience, build international networks and demonstrate their capabilities to clients who could eventually hire them for events abroad.

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Make exhibitions more commercially valuable

Concerts and partnerships are not the only ways to benefit from international events. Exhibitions, fashion showcases and creative markets could also help local businesses turn visibility into sales and lasting commercial relationships.

Sengazi suggested that fashion designers could organise modelling showcases and use them to introduce their brands to international guests, including by gifting selected clothing items.

He cited the example of a friend who owns a clothing brand and gave an artiste a branded jacket at an event. The artiste later wore it at another concert, giving the brand additional exposure.

Designer Sonia Mugabo believes creatives should move beyond conventional exhibitions and develop experiences that reflect the diversity of Rwanda's creative industry.

She suggested curated exhibitions, pop-up markets, live performances and art installations that bring together fashion, music, visual art and design.

"Such initiatives could give visitors opportunities to discover local creative products, interact with artists and designers, and potentially purchase their work," she said.

Mugabo stressed that the ultimate goal should go beyond visibility to generating tangible benefits for local creatives through sales, partnerships and access to new markets.

For Rwanda's creative industry, the opportunity lies not simply in performing before international audiences or showcasing work to visiting delegates, but in building systems that turn those encounters into lasting relationships and commercial growth.