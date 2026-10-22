Rwanda: Egyptian Hoodoo Haunts APR Ahead of Zamalek Showdown

APR FC head to Cairo carrying more than a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round tie against Zamalek SC.

The Rwandan champions must also overcome a troubling historical record against Egyptian opposition that has repeatedly frustrated their continental ambitions.

APR departed Kigali on Tuesday morning aboard a RwandAir flight via Nairobi ahead of Saturday's decisive return leg against the Egyptian giants.

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The Rwandan champions suffered a narrow defeat at Amahoro Stadium on October 16 when Zamalek striker Nasser Elsayed scored deep into stoppage time, handing the visitors a crucial advantage.

APR must now overturn the deficit at Cairo International Stadium while attempting to break their long-standing run of poor results against Egyptian clubs.

History paints a worrying picture

APR's record against Egyptian opposition in CAF competitions underlines the scale of the challenge awaiting them in Cairo.

Across 16 competitive meetings against Egyptian clubs, APR have recorded one victory, four draws and 11 defeats, scoring 10 goals and conceding 37.

The Rwandan side have faced three Egyptian clubs -- Zamalek, Al Ahly SC and Pyramids FC -- with those encounters producing several painful continental setbacks.

APR's record against Egyptian clubs

Opponent Matches Wins Draws Defeats Zamalek 7 1 1 5 Pyramids 6 0 2 4 Al Ahly 3 0 0 3 Total 16 1 3 12

Zamalek remain APR's toughest rival

APR's rivalry with Zamalek stretches back more than two decades. The two sides first met in the 2002 CAF Champions League, when the Egyptian club thrashed APR 6-0 in Cairo before a goalless draw in Kigali sealed their aggregate victory.

Two years later, APR produced one of the most memorable performances in their continental history.

After losing 3-2 in Cairo, the Rwandan side staged a remarkable comeback with a 4-1 victory at Amahoro Stadium on April 24, 2004. Goals from Mike Sirengo, Jimmy Gatete, Makombe and Olivier Karekezi helped APR eliminate the five-time African champions.

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That remains APR's only victory against an Egyptian club in continental competition.

Zamalek subsequently reasserted their dominance, winning both encounters in 2008. Their latest victory in Kigali has given them another advantage heading into Saturday's return leg.

APR seek to rewrite history

APR's record reveals a recurring pattern: they have occasionally competed well at home but struggled to secure positive results against Egyptian opposition away from Rwanda.

Despite their domestic dominance, the military side have found it difficult to match Egypt's leading clubs in continental competition, where experience and clinical finishing have often proved decisive.

The first leg against Zamalek followed a familiar script. APR remained competitive for long periods, defended resolutely and created promising opportunities, only to be punished for their lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

Elsayed's late winner left APR with little room for error in Cairo. They must now combine defensive discipline with greater attacking efficiency to overturn the deficit and keep their continental campaign alive.

However, their famous 2004 triumph offers a reminder that Zamalek are not invincible.

Saturday's encounter presents APR with an opportunity to defy the odds, break their disappointing run against Egyptian opposition and take a significant step towards the CAF Champions League group stage.

History may favour Zamalek, but APR will hope this generation can rewrite the narrative.