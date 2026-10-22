Rwanda: Trails of Hope - the Women Who Kept Our Cities Moving

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I began to appreciate walking in a way I had never quite done before. As movement became restricted, public transport was disrupted, and many of us found ourselves confined to our homes, I witnessed something remarkable in my own neighbourhood in Kigali. Women, carrying baskets of fresh vegetables and fruits, walked from house to house, bringing food to families who could not easily go out to get it themselves.

I remember these women not simply as traders, but as lifelines. Their footsteps carried more than the food they sold; they carried reassurance, human connection and hope at a time when uncertainty had become part of our everyday lives. I often wonder how many other neighbourhoods in Kigali, across Rwanda, and throughout African cities experienced the same quiet acts of resilience. Perhaps, in countless places, women were walking similar paths, sustaining households and keeping communities connected when so much else had come to a standstill.

I call these pathways "Trails of Hope."

What struck me most was the simplicity of the means through which these women made such a significant difference. They walked. Without elaborate transport systems, sophisticated logistics or formal recognition, they brought essential goods closer to people's doorsteps. For those confined at home by lockdowns, caring for family members, feeling unwell, or simply unable to travel, these women bridged the distance between need and provision. For households without affordable or reliable transport, they made the everyday act of accessing food possible.

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This experience has continued to shape how I think about walking and mobility. We often discuss transport in terms of vehicles, roads, speed, congestion and the movement of large numbers of people. Yet, the pandemic reminded me that mobility is also deeply personal. It is about whether we can obtain food, reach essential services, maintain our livelihoods and remain connected to others. Sometimes, mobility is not about how far we can travel, but about how close essential services can come to us.

I am also reminded that there are moments in life when any of us may experience restricted mobility. Tight work schedules, illness, injury, ageing, disability or personal circumstances can unexpectedly limit our ability to move around. At such moments, the accessibility of our neighbourhoods and the willingness of others to bridge the distance become especially important.

The women who walked through our communities demonstrated, in a very practical way, how local trade, human relationships and walking can help make cities more responsive to people's needs.

As an architect and someone concerned with how we plan and experience our cities, I find myself asking: Are we designing our neighbourhoods to support these everyday journeys of care? Do our streets offer safe and comfortable walking routes? Are there shaded footpaths, safe crossings, accessible ramps and places to rest? Can women carrying goods move safely, and can older people and persons with disabilities navigate public spaces with dignity? Do our urban plans recognise informal traders as contributors to the life and resilience of our communities?

Celebrating walking must go hand in hand with addressing the inequalities that often make walking a necessity rather than a choice. The women I witnessed should not have to struggle along unsafe roads or inaccessible footpaths to earn a living. Their resilience deserves to be matched by investment in inclusive infrastructure, supportive urban policies and recognition of the economic and social contribution of informal trade.

For me, the "Trails of Hope" are a reminder that the strength of a city is not measured only by its buildings, roads or transport networks. It is also reflected in the everyday acts of solidarity that allow people to care for one another. The women who walked through my neighbourhood during the pandemic may not have considered themselves agents of urban resilience, yet that is precisely what they were.

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I continue to carry the image of those women and their baskets of vegetables and fruits as a powerful lesson in the value of walking. Their journeys invite us to see pedestrians not as an afterthought in transport planning, but as people who sustain livelihoods, nurture relationships and keep our cities alive.

Perhaps we need to walk more, observe more closely and design our cities with greater compassion.

Through recently contacted vulnerability simulation workshops, I have learnt that the most meaningful journeys are not those that take us the farthest, but those that bring hope to someone's doorstep.