Rwanda: Public Service Commission Flags Gaps in Govt Recruitment

The National Public Service Commission (NPSC) has flagged irregularities in government recruitment, including the appointment of candidates without the required qualifications or supporting documents, low turnout for job examinations and outdated recruitment requirements.

The Commission's 2025/2026 annual report also revealed that only 21.7 per cent of shortlisted candidates sat public service recruitment examinations, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the hiring process.

Presenting the findings to a joint sitting of both chambers of Parliament on Wednesday, October 21, Barnabé Sebagabo Muhire, Acting Chairperson of the NPSC Council of Commissioners, highlighted weaknesses in recruitment procedures, qualification verification and the administration of examinations.

The Commission called for stricter enforcement of recruitment regulations, updated job profiles and improved examination conditions to address the gaps.

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Irregular appointments uncovered

According to the report, NPSC reviewed 252 recruitment reports submitted by 90 public institutions and identified 45 irregularities in reports from 34 institutions.

Of the reports reviewed, 207, representing 82.1 per cent, had no reported irregularities, while the remaining 45, or 17.9 per cent, contained recruitment-related problems.

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Further inspections conducted in 57 public institutions uncovered cases in which candidates had been appointed without the required qualification equivalence certificates, without meeting the academic requirements for their positions, or on the basis of provisional documents issued before graduation.

The findings raised concerns about the verification of candidates' academic credentials and compliance with approved recruitment procedures.

NPSC urged public institutions to strictly observe recruitment regulations and ensure that candidates meet the qualifications specified for advertised positions before appointments are made.

Nearly eight in 10 shortlisted candidates miss exams

The report also revealed a significant gap between the number of candidates shortlisted for public service jobs and those who eventually sat recruitment examinations.

During the 2025/2026 fiscal year, public institutions received 469,532 job applications, from which 228,451 candidates were shortlisted.

However, only 49,651 candidates, or 21.7 per cent, sat the examinations, meaning nearly eight in 10 shortlisted candidates did not take the tests.

Of those who participated, 6,831 passed, representing a pass rate of 13.8 per cent.

The recruitment exercise covered 988 advertised positions requiring 3,370 employees.

Of the successful candidates, 2,512 were appointed and 3,781 placed on waiting lists. Another 323 declined job offers, while 126 were not appointed for failing to meet the relevant requirements.

An additional 89 candidates were not placed on waiting lists because they did not meet the eligibility criteria.

The report did not establish the reasons for the low examination turnout, although the Commission identified scheduling challenges that can prevent candidates who apply for multiple positions from sitting all the relevant tests.

Outdated job requirements questioned

The Commission also raised concerns about outdated or inappropriate job profiles that could prevent qualified candidates from competing for public service positions.

During the parliamentary discussion, MP Yvonne Mujawabega questioned whether the academic qualifications required for certain positions reflected the actual responsibilities of those jobs.

She cited a school-feeding specialist position that reportedly required a law-related academic background, questioning the relevance of the requirement to the duties involved.

NPSC recommended that the Ministry of Public Service and Labour review public service job profiles to ensure that the required qualifications correspond to the responsibilities of each position and academic programmes available in the labour market.

The Commission further proposed integrating approved job profiles into the electronic recruitment system to reduce errors and inconsistencies when institutions advertise vacancies and shortlist candidates.

Examination conditions and cheating concerns

Parliamentarians also raised concerns about the conditions under which public service recruitment examinations are conducted.

Senator Marie Rose Mureshyankwano highlighted challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers during examinations and called for appropriate arrangements to enable them to sit tests under suitable conditions.

She also raised concerns about outdated computers at examination centres.

NPSC recommended that the Ministry of Public Service and Labour work with examination-centre operators to ensure computers are properly maintained and internet connectivity is improved.

The Commission also called for better coordination of examination schedules, particularly where candidates apply for several positions whose tests are conducted on the same day.

Concerns about examination integrity were also highlighted.

The report cited a case at Rwanda Maintenance Fund in which a candidate reportedly used a mobile phone to cheat during an examination and subsequently passed.

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NPSC advised the institution not to appoint the candidate.

Waiting lists used to fill vacancies

Despite the shortcomings identified, the Commission reported progress in using waiting lists to fill vacant public service positions without conducting fresh recruitment examinations.

"During the fiscal year, 1,370 candidates were recruited from waiting lists," Muhire told Parliament.

The approach allows public institutions to recruit eligible candidates who have already passed previous examinations, potentially reducing recruitment costs and delays.

The Commission also highlighted increased use of digital systems to review recruitment reports submitted by public institutions, alongside the introduction of psychometric tests to strengthen candidate assessment.

More inspections planned

NPSC reported that 98.1 per cent of its decisions were implemented during the 2025/2026 fiscal year.

For 2026/2027, the Commission plans to inspect 15 public service examination centres to assess compliance with recruitment regulations, the quality of services provided to candidates and persistent challenges affecting examinations.

It also called for stronger disciplinary committees and closer monitoring of recruitment procedures across public institutions.