Malawi: FA Malawi Told - Get Experienced Successor for Fazili At Scorchers

Football analysts have urged the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to appoint a coach with experience, tactical pedigree and humility to replace Lovemore Fazili after his ineligibility to lead the Scorchers at the 2027 Women's World Cup was confirmed.

Analyst Charles Grandmaster Nyirenda warned that changing coaches is always a gamble and said FAM must find someone capable of managing elite stars such as Tabitha Chawinga and Temwa Chawinga.

"These are world-class players who need a level-headed coach who can unite the squad and add another tactical dimension," said Nyirenda.

He also welcomed FAM president Fleetwood Haiya's assurance that Fazili will remain part of the technical set-up, saying it would help ensure a smooth transition.

Meanwhile, analyst Ojukwu Malunga backed the current technical team, including Maggie Chombo, to continue the Scorchers' progress.

Malunga praised the team's improvement in defence and attack and urged the squad to use upcoming fixtures, including the Olympic qualifier against Kenya on 28 February 2027, as vital preparation for facing world heavyweights such as England, Germany and Australia in Brazil.