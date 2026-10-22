Zimbabwe: Man Jailed 20 Years for Handing Friend Knife Used to Kill Teen

A Midlands man who handed his friend a knife during a fight over music at a bar has been jailed for 20 years after the High Court convicted him of murder, ruling that he was equally liable for the killing despite not delivering the fatal stabs.

Timothy Mathonsi was convicted of murdering 18-year-old Simon Dube, who was stabbed to death at Gombe Bar in Wozoli Business Centre, Silobela, on August 16, 2018, following a dispute with Handsome Ngwenya over music playing at the drinking spot.

High Court judge Justice Munamato Mutevedzi ruled that Mathonsi actively participated in the murder by supplying the weapon used in the attack, dismissing his defence that he was merely a bystander.

"An individual who supplies a lethal weapon during an ongoing assault must be treated with equal moral and legal blameworthiness as the person who ultimately inflicts the fatal blow," the judge said.

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The court heard that Dube had been drinking beer with his brothers when a misunderstanding over the choice of music arose between him and Ngwenya.

Ngwenya grabbed Dube by the collar and dragged him outside the bar, with Mathonsi and other companions following them.

Although the initial commotion appeared to have subsided, Mathonsi and Ngwenya proceeded to a nearby road, where Mathonsi handed his friend a knife.

As Dube walked back towards the bar, apparently believing the dispute had ended, Ngwenya charged at him carrying an empty beer bottle and the knife.

The two fell to the ground while wrestling, and Ngwenya stabbed Dube twice in the chest and once at the back of the head before fleeing with Mathonsi and two other companions.

Dube was rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. A post-mortem examination established that he died from a blood-filled chest cavity caused by a stab wound that perforated his descending aorta.

Mathonsi denied handing over the knife, claiming that he had remained near the bar veranda when the stabbing occurred. He argued that the blood found on his T-shirt came from Ngwenya, who was covered in blood when he approached him after the fight.

However, the court found the explanation unconvincing.

Dube's brother, Farai Dube, testified that he saw Mathonsi hand the knife to Ngwenya from about eight metres away. Another witness, Edmore Mpofu, corroborated the account, saying he recognised the weapon as a black-handled Columbia knife he had earlier seen in Mathonsi's possession.

The witnesses also testified that Mathonsi encouraged Ngwenya to flee after the stabbing.

Mutevedzi said the evidence established that Mathonsi had done more than simply witness the confrontation.

"He did not merely watch the fight. Instead, he actively intervened by fetching or producing a knife and handing it over to one of the protagonists," the judge said.

The court applied section 196A of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which provides for criminal liability where people act together with the requisite intention or awareness of the risk that a crime will be committed.

Mutevedzi said the prosecution did not have to prove that Mathonsi personally inflicted the fatal injuries, provided it established that he actively associated himself with the crime and possessed the necessary criminal intent.

"Although no one heard him expressly say 'kill the deceased', after handing the hunting knife, if he handed over the knife intending for it to be used to kill, he possesses direct intent," the judge said.

"At the very least, he satisfies constructive intention in that he clearly foresaw that providing a knife to a violent combatant carried a real risk or possibility that the weapon would be used to inflict fatal injuries, yet he recklessly went ahead and supplied it anyway."

The judge added that Mathonsi's conduct before and after the stabbing, including supplying the knife and fleeing with the assailant, demonstrated his active association with the killing.

"The prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt," Mutevedzi ruled.

During sentencing, the court found that the murder had been committed in aggravating circumstances because of the use of a lethal weapon, the victim's young age and the involvement of a group.

The judge said the killing was particularly disturbing because it arose from a trivial disagreement over music.

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"His life was abruptly and senselessly extinguished over what began as a trivial misunderstanding relating to music being played in a bar," he said.

Mutevedzi noted that Mathonsi was 22 years old when the offence was committed, was a first offender and had not personally wielded the knife. However, these mitigating factors did not outweigh the seriousness of the crime.

The court said Mathonsi's actions had helped turn an ordinary altercation into a fatal attack.

"In fact, our view is that had the offender not brought the knife into the fight, chances are high that the altercation would never have been fatal," the judge said.

The court ruled that the aggravating circumstances restricted the available sentence to life imprisonment or a determinate prison term of at least 20 years under the applicable murder sentencing framework.

Mutevedzi said life imprisonment would be disproportionate after considering Mathonsi's personal circumstances and the need to balance punishment, deterrence and rehabilitation.

Consequently, he was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.