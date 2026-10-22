Liberia: LRA Pledges U.S.$5,000 to Islamic Girls' Academy After Perfect Wassce Results

MONROVIA — The Liberia Revenue Authority will donate US$5,000 to new computers and playground improvements at the National Islamic Girls' Academy, a Paynesville school whose 20 candidates passed all nine subjects in the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah announced the contribution while delivering the keynote address at the academy's 11th graduation ceremony. He said the money, part of the authority's corporate social responsibility program, would go to a school fundraising campaign for computers and the playground.

Jallah credited the academy's 100% pass rate to the school itself.

"In a country where concerns about examination performance remain significant, this achievement is not an accident. It is the product of discipline, sacrifice, and quality teaching," he said.

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Speaking on the theme "The Compound Interest of Excellence: Invest in Yourself, Guard Your Integrity, Build Your Nation," Jallah told the Class of 2026 that lasting success comes from consistent daily effort rather than isolated accomplishments, using examples from mathematics and finance to argue that the benefits of discipline and learning build over time.

He urged the graduates to gain digital and technological skills, including in artificial intelligence, and to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, medicine, finance, taxation, procurement and public leadership, fields in which he said women remain underrepresented.

Jallah also told the graduates to reject dishonesty, remain accountable and hold to high ethical standards in their personal and professional lives.

He commended the school's board, administration and faculty for their work on girls' education, and recognized parents and guardians for their support.