Kenya: Nakuru Golf Club Set for Sunshine Development Tour Debut

Nakuru — Nakuru Golf Club will host the Sunshine Development Tour (SDT) for the first time when the Rift Valley Championship tees off from October 25 to 27, attracting a strong field of professionals and elite amateurs from Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda and Uganda.

The three-day championship will be preceded by an NCBA Golf Series qualifier, to be played as a Pro-Am on Saturday, October 24, giving local golfers an opportunity to compete alongside established professionals ahead of the main tournament, which begins on Sunday.

The Pro-Am will also offer participating golfers a chance to secure places at the NCBA Golf Series season-ending finale scheduled for next month at Karen Country Club.

Meanwhile, the Rift Valley Championship will provide professionals and elite amateurs with an opportunity to compete for the inaugural Nakuru title, as the Sunshine Development Tour continues to expand its footprint across the region.

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Sunshine Development Tour Chief Executive David Ndungu described the Rift Valley Championship as an important part of the East Africa Swing, providing players with a competitive platform while extending the tour's reach to new venues.

"After the Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic in Lagos, Nigeria, we are pleased to bring the East Africa Swing to Nakuru for the first time. The Rift Valley Championship gives us an opportunity to extend the tour to a new venue and bring together professionals and elite amateurs from across the region.

"With the NCBA Golf Series taking place ahead of the main tournament, it promises to be an exciting weekend for both competitive and club golf," said Ndungu.

Kenya's challenge will be spearheaded by brothers Njoroge Kibugu and Mutahi Kibugu, alongside Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club, John Lejirma of Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kiambu's Michael Karanga, Taimur Malik and Mohit Mediratta.

The Kenyan contingent will also feature elite amateurs Wasim Ali, Adel Balala, Kellie Gachaga, Mikael Kihara, Edward Manywanda, John Mbagi, Elvis Muligua, Frank Munyuah, Kenneth Muraya and Telvin Thuku.

Nigeria will be represented by rising star Godwin Okoko, while Rwanda's contingent includes current Order of Merit leader Celestin Nsanzuwera. Uganda will have two representatives, Hussein Babalana and Phillip Kasozi.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said the bank's continued investment in golf reflects its commitment to creating opportunities for players at different levels while supporting the sport's growth across the region.

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"Our partnership with the Sunshine Development Tour will bring an exciting level of professional competition to the club, especially as this is the first time the tour will be making a stop here. We look forward to a great weekend of golf in Nakuru," said Gachora.