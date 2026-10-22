Africa: CAF Opens Media Accreditation Window for CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") has officially opened the Media Accreditation window for the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026, scheduled to take place from 1 to 15 November 2026.

The continental showpiece will bring together eight of Africa's leading women's football clubs, including reigning champions AS FAR of Morocco and former winners Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

The eight participating clubs are:

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AS FAR (Morocco - Defending Champions)

(Morocco - Defending Champions) FC Masar (Egypt - Host Nation)

(Egypt - Host Nation) FUS Rabat (Morocco - UNAF)

(Morocco - UNAF) USFAS Bamako (Mali - WAFU A)

(Mali - WAFU A) Lekié Football Filles (Cameroon - UNIFFAC)

(Cameroon - UNIFFAC) Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa - COSAFA)

(South Africa - COSAFA) Kawempe Muslim Ladies (Uganda - CECAFA)

(Uganda - CECAFA) WAFU B Representative (To be confirmed)

The tournament will feature two groups of four teams, with the top two clubs from each group advancing to the semi-finals on 11 November, ahead of the final scheduled for 15 November.

The Media Accreditation application window will close on Monday, 26 October 2026.

Journalists, photographers and other media professionals wishing to cover the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026 are invited to submit their applications through the CAF Media Channel.

All accreditation requests will be reviewed by CAF, with approval subject to the relevant accreditation requirements. Accreditation will not be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful applicants will receive confirmation of their accreditation status and further information concerning media arrangements in due course.

For more information on the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026, please visit www.cafonline.com.

Further Enquiries:

CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com