Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Futsal Final - Hosts Morocco to Take On Angola On Wednesday Night in Rabat

Hosts, Morocco have booked their place in the Final of the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026, and they will play Angola on Wednesday, 21 October 2026 in what is expected to be a thrilling finale.

The Final, that will kick-off at 20h00, will be live CAF TV and a number of CAF global media rights partners.

In the semi-finals, Morocco defeated Egypt 6-0 on Monday night. Earlier, Angola and Algeria played an exciting semi-final that finished 3-2 in favour of Angola.

Final:

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The game between Morocco and Angola is a repeat of the 2024 edition final when both sides clashed with Morocco emerging champions for the third time in their history.

Morocco's Atlas Lions are looking for a record fourth TotalEnergies Futsal AFCON title, while Angola's Palancas Negras are seeking a historic first title after finishing as runner ups in the last edition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Egypt and Algeria quest for the tournament's third place as they face at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Hall, kick-off at 17:00 (GMT).

Besides being live on CAF TV, CAF's digital platforms will offer fans worldwide exclusive behind-the-scenes content, bringing them closer to the action throughout the tournament.

For more information on the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON Morocco 2026, visit www.cafonline.com.

-ENDS-

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CAF | Communication Department