Namibia: Shafudah Tables Mid-Term Budget Review Today

Finance minister Ericah Shafudah will today table the 2026/27 Mid-Term Budget Review in the National Assembly, providing an update on government's finances halfway through the financial year.

The review will outline how government has performed against the budget tabled in March, including revenue collected, expenditure incurred and whether adjustments are needed to spending plans. It also gives government an opportunity to redirect funds to priority areas and update economic and fiscal projections.

"The Minister of Finance Ericah Shafudah will table the 2026/27 Mid-term Budget Review in the National Assembly on Thursday (22 October) at 14h30," the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

In the 2026/27 national budget, Shafudah said government would continue pursuing fiscal discipline while supporting economic growth and protecting essential public services. The budget was tabled against the backdrop of limited fiscal space, high public debt and pressure to meet growing demands for public services. Today's review is expected to show whether government remains on track to meet its revenue and expenditure targets during the current financial year. It is also expected to provide revised economic growth forecasts, where necessary, and indicate whether additional funding will be allocated to key sectors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The mid-term budget review is an annual process that allows government to assess the implementation of the national budget during the first six months of the financial year before the remaining funds are spent.

[email protected]