Namibia: Uapingene Seeks Support for Netball Dream

Ndapandula Vanyika

Namibian netball player Angel Uapingene is appealing to the corporate sector and the public for financial support to represent the country at an international netball competition in Thailand from 7 to 15 December.

Uapingene is seeking N$60 000 to cover flights, accommodation and meals for the trip, which she describes as an opportunity to develop her skills, gain international experience and to inspire aspiring netball players back home.

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"This is more than a trip; it is a chance to grow, to learn and to inspire others back home. With your support, I can realise this dream and make Namibia proud on the world stage," said Uapingene.

She called on individuals and businesses to contribute to making her dream a reality, emphasising that every donation, regardless of size, would bring her closer to representing Namibia internationally.

For Uapingene, netball is more than a sport; it is an expression of identity, passion and purpose. Her journey began in Grade 1 and has since taken her from a school court in Windhoek to the opportunity to represent Namibia beyond its borders.

The Windhoek-based player said her mother introduced her to netball at a young age, sparking a passion that has continued to grow over the years.

"What began as a childhood pastime has become one of my greatest passions. From the start, my mother played a key role in inspiring me to pursue the sport. Her influence helped me discover a love for netball that has continued to grow," she said.

Looking back, Uapingene said she now appreciates how the sport has shaped her character, taught her valuable life lessons, and opened doors to opportunities she never imagined as a young girl.

As she grew older, she realised that talent alone was not enough to succeed, and that discipline, commitment and determination were equally important.

"Netball has taught me how to work with different people, handle pressure, overcome disappointments and remain focused on my goals. It has also helped me develop confidence, leadership skills and a stronger belief in myself," she said.

Her progress through the ranks has been steady. Uapingene made her Premier League debut with Wanderers Netball Club in 2025, gaining valuable experience and opportunities to develop her game.

She currently plays for Tigers Netball Club, where she continues to sharpen her skills and work towards becoming a better player. At school level, she represented Windhoek High School's first team and served as captain.

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Her leadership, dedication and ongoing development have now earned her the opportunity to represent Namibia internationally in Thailand.

"Representing Namibia is something I hold close to my heart because it means carrying my country's hopes and pride wherever I go," she said.

Uapingene said she looked forward to the opportunity with pride, gratitude and determination, adding that representing her country beyond its borders was an honour she did not take lightly.

She said the opportunity motivated her to continue improving as a player and to give her best on the international stage.

Individuals and companies willing to support Uapingene's campaign can contact her via email at [email protected]

-[email protected].