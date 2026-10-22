Namibia: NFA Moves League Kick-Off Date

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has rescheduled the start of the 2026/27 football season, with all leagues nationwide now set to kick off on 7 November.

The change was confirmed in a letter dated 20 October and signed by NFA acting General Secretary Mabos Vries. It was sent to the Namibia Premier Football League, the FNB Women's Super League, the first, second and third-division leagues, Futsal Namibia and the National Referees Committee.

The association said it will hold the official launch on 7 November at Kuisebmund Stadium in Walvis Bay. All league structures must submit confirmed schedules and fixtures and ensure their competitions are ready to start that day.

Vries urged members to act quickly. He asked all members and relevant structures to treat the matter with "the utmost urgency," saying timely, accurate information is essential for the NFA to meet sponsor Namport's requirements.

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The NFA also apologised to members and stakeholders for its earlier communication

dated 14 October. It said it needs documentation from all parties to finalise the sponsorship logistics and protect the planned launch "without further delay."

The documents had to reach the NFA Leagues Department by 10h00 yesterday. They include bank confirmation letters, issued within the past three months, from all 16 NPFL clubs, the

regional leagues (men and women), the National Referees Committee, and Futsal Namibia.

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