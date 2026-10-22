East Africa: PM Nsengiyumva in Zimbabwe for Comesa Summit

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday, October 21, for the 25th Summit of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Heads of State and Government on Thursday, October 22.

Nsengiyumva will represent President Paul Kagame at the summit, which will discuss trade, investment and industrialisation among COMESA member states.

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The summit will be held under the theme "One Market, One Future: Advancing Inclusive Industrialisation, Investment and Regional Integration in COMESA."

Leaders are expected to discuss ways to increase investment and develop regional value chains in agriculture, manufacturing and critical minerals.

The meeting will also launch the COMESA Medium-Term Strategic Plan 2026-2030 and review progress in regional integration.

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The summit follows the COMESA Green Industry Connect on October 19, the COMESA Business Forum on October 20 and a meeting of ministers of foreign affairs on October 21.

The meetings have brought together government officials, business leaders, investors and development partners to discuss industrialisation, investment and trade across the region.

COMESA is made up of 21 member states, spanning eastern, southern and northern and central Africa.