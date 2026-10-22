Zimbabwe: Warriors Defender Hadebe , Scores First Cincinnati Goal

Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe scored his first goal for FC Cincinnati as the club secured a 2-1 victory over DC United in an MLS clash on Wednesday.

The win saw Cincinnati return to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats in their previous two league matches.

Hadebe, who started at centre-back, scored what proved to be the decisive goal in the 55th minute when he slid in to tap home a well-delivered cross from Evander.

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It was a memorable moment for the Warriors defender, who was making his mark on the scoresheet for the first time since joining Cincinnati in 2024.

Cincinnati's scoring account was openend by David Doudera in the 13th minute, to give the side a 1-0 lead.

However, his goal was cancelled by DC United's K Nono in the 38th minute ,hence the match went for halftime on a 1-1 draw.

Hadebe's second half goal came despite a concern over his fitness at half-time.

According to FC Cincinnati staff writer and club reporter Carter Chapley, head coach Pat Noonan revealed after the match that the Zimbabwean defender had undergone an X-ray on his arm during the interval.

"Pat Noonan tells us tonight Teenage Hadebe had an X-ray done at halftime on his arm, but everything came back OK," Chapley reported.

"He goes on to score the game winner in the second half."

Noonan also praised Hadebe for his contribution to the team, describing the defender as a player the club can always rely on.