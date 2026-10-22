Mozambique: CDD Denounces Possible Involvement of Minister Matlombe in Corruption Scheme

Maputo — The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), a prominent Mozambican NGO, calls for an investigation into possible links between Transport and Logistics Minister João Matlombe and Zhongmei, the Chinese company awarded the tender to operate the Machipanda border, in the central province of Manica.

The Chinese firm was about to sign a 25 years contract worth 37 million dollars contract for Machipanda Border Post modernization.

However, Maputo City Administrative Tribunal, the body responsible for checking the legality of public expenditure, suspended the tender for alleged lack of transparency. The Tribunal's decision to suspend the tender follows a formal complaint filed by a competing bidder Safaga International Management, which claimed to have invested over 5.8 million dollars in the application process.

Safaga International Management also pointed to several irregularities, including "insufficient justification for the decision, flawed evaluation of criteria, doubts regarding the technical and financial feasibility of the winning proposal, an improperly constituted selection committee, and violations of the principles of equality, transparency, and fair competition."

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According to CDD, which submitted a formal complaint to the Central Office for the Fight against Corruption (GCCC), the investigation into possible relation between the minister and the Chinese company should go beyond administrative shortcomings to establish whether there were signs of corruption or conflicts of interest in the award of the contract.

"Having examined all the elements surrounding this case, we believe there are risks of corruption in this process. We examined Zhongmei's business history, the tenders and concessions the company had reportedly secured within a short period, and possible professional links between the company's owner, Matlombe and Maputo Municipal Council", said Adriano Nuvunga, CDD chairman.

Nuvunga also cited the concession to operate Beira Dry Port, in the central province of Sofala, and adjacent roads, arguing that the circumstances surrounding several concessions warranted broader scrutiny.

"There is a risk of a conflict of interest in this regard," Nuvunga said, adding that the organization wanted the authorities to clarify the circumstances in which the concessions were awarded.

The GCCC, Nuvunga said, must establish whether the irregularities identified may be linked to corruption or other criminal conduct.