Mozambique: ICM Lifts Suspension Imposed On África Indústria Regarding Rice Import

Maputo — Mozambique's Grain Institute (ICM) has decided to lift the suspension that had been imposed on the company África Indústria following "rectification of the irregularities identified in the company's import process."

The ICM had announced an indefinite suspension of three companies, namely: África Austral, Pembe Mozambique and Companhia Industrial da Matola for allegedly violating legal procedures regarding the import of rice.

At the time, the Institute also announced the seizure of 3,300 tons of wheat imported "irregularly" by Companhia Industrial da Matola, as well as 6,000 tons of wheat belonging to Pembe and 25,000 tons of rice belonging to África Indústria.

This follows a government decision pointing out that grain imports, particularly rice and wheat, will be the exclusive responsibility of ICM in order to "combat practices such as over-invoicing, illegal currency outflows and duplication of invoices in the importing of these products."

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However, in a statement released on Wednesday, ICM decided to lift the suspension that had been imposed on África Indústria. The company will now join Pembe Mozambique, which also had been suspended. However, Companhia Industrial da Matola remains suspended.

"With this decision, África Indústria is once again authorized to import rice, provided that it submits the necessary import applications to the ICM and complies with all legally established procedures. Regarding Companhia Industrial da Matola, the previously announced suspension remains in effect until the issues that led to it are resolved, in accordance with applicable legislation", reads the statement.

The ICM also reaffirmed its commitment to legality, procedural transparency, and the organization of the national market, "reiterating that the importation of rice and wheat must comply with the import mechanism established by the applicable regulatory framework."