Mozambique: Management of Solar Panel Factory Transferred to Private Company

Maputo — The Mozambican government has decided to transfer the management of Beluluane solar panel factory, which was managed by the country's Energy Fund (FUNAE), to the Emirati Company Jampur Group.

According to FUNAE chairman, Mety Gondola, the measure is aimed at modernizing the factory, which is located in Boane district, southern province of Maputo. The measure will also increase the capacity to supply equipment for the electrification of communities, particularly in rural areas.

The management transfer was formalized on Wednesday through the signing of an agreement between the FUNAE and Jampur Group.

Gondola explained that the decision to transfer management to the private sector stems, among other factors, from technological limitations that have constrained the industrial unit's production capacity and competitiveness.

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He added that the factory faced difficulties to compete in the market due to the limited capacity of its equipment, which produced solar panels with a power output of around 270 watts, whereas other available solutions offered higher capacities, approximately 670 watts.

"We were facing issues with our technological package. The scale did not allow for greater efficiency, and the maximum power output of what we were producing prevented us from being competitive", he stated.

However, the chairman said, FUNAE will continue to provide support to the industrial unit, at a moment when new investments are also under discussion, including the potential for manufacturing electricity meters and developing other initiatives related to the energy sector.

For his part, Mohammad Shafiq, Jampur Chairman, said that the company plans to replace the factory's aging equipment with modern technology to ensure better production conditions.

"We expect to reach full production capacity by the first quarter of 2027. The level of investment and the number of workers to be hired will be determined based on demand within the domestic market and in neighboring countries", he said.

Manuel Tule, governor of Maputo province, said that "we hope the company recruits local youth. They may not yet be familiar with the technology being used, but through training and skills development, they can contribute to the successful operation of the factory."