Egypt/Algeria: Egypt Claim TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Afcon Third Place With Emphatic Win Over Algeria

Egypt secured third place at the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Algeria in Wednesday's third place play off match in Rabat.

The Pharaohs produced a commanding attacking display, with Ahmed Ali scoring a hat-trick and Mostafa Hassanein adding a brace to help Egypt finish their campaign on a high after missing out on a place in the final.

Egypt made an immediate impact, scoring twice in the 14th minute through Ahmed Ali and Ibrahim Sayed to establish early control of the contest.

Ali struck again in the 16th minute to extend the advantage to 3-0, leaving Algeria with an uphill task as Egypt continued to dictate proceedings.

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Algeria's challenge became even more difficult in the 24th minute when Ali Sichaib was sent off, and Egypt capitalised on the advantage almost immediately. Ali completed his hat-trick in the 25th minute to make it 4-0.

The Pharaohs continued their scoring run in the closing stages, with Mostafa Hassanein finding the net in the 31st minute before Mohamed Salman added a sixth two minutes later.

Hassanein struck again in the 34th minute to register his second goal of the match, while Khaled Abdelwahed made it 8-0 in the 38th minute.

Algeria managed a late consolation through Ait Hamadouche in the 39th minute, but it did little to change the outcome as Egypt wrapped up a convincing victory and secured the bronze medal.

The result brings Egypt's campaign to a positive conclusion, while Algeria finish fourth after an encouraging run to the semi-finals in their first appearance at the continental futsal showpiece.