Egypt: Clubs Discover CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026 Opponents As Race for Continental Glory Begins

The draw for the CAF Women's Champions League Egypt 2026 took place in Cairo on Tuesday, with the eight participating teams discovering their group-stage opponents ahead of the continental showpiece scheduled for 1-15 November.

The draw, conducted with Burkina Faso international Stéphanie Zida serving as draw assistant, has set up an exciting opening encounter between Egyptian hosts FC Masar and South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, while reigning champions AS FAR of Morocco will begin their title defence against Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

FC Masar and Mamelodi Sundowns will meet on 1 November in a highly anticipated Group A clash that will revive memories of their encounter at the 2024 edition, when the Egyptian club secured a memorable 1-0 victory over the South African side.

The hosts will be hoping to repeat that success on home soil, while Sundowns will be determined to make a strong start as they seek to reclaim the continental crown.

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The two clubs have been drawn alongside Morocco's FUS Rabat and Cameroon's Lekié Football Filles in a competitive Group A, with all four sides aiming to secure one of the two available places in the semi-finals.

In Group B, defending champions AS FAR will open their campaign against Kawempe Muslim Ladies on 2 November as the Moroccan side begin their quest to retain the title.

AS FAR will be seeking to build on their continental success and reinforce their standing among Africa's leading women's clubs, but they face a challenging group that also includes Mali's USFAS Bamako and a representative from the WAFU Zone B, whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

Kawempe Muslim Ladies will be hoping to make an immediate impression against the reigning champions, while USFAS Bamako will also be looking to challenge for a place in the knockout stage.

The draw brings together established continental contenders and emerging clubs from across Africa, setting the stage for two weeks of competitive football as the tournament continues to showcase the development and growing strength of the women's game on the continent.

The eight participating teams will compete in two groups of four, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the semi-finals on 11 November.

The winners of the semi-final encounters will progress to the final on 15 November, when the continent's premier women's club title will be decided.

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2026 CAF Women's Champions League Groups

Group A Group B FC Masar (Egypt) AS FAR (Morocco) Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) Kawempe Muslim Ladies (Uganda) FUS Rabat (Morocco) USFAS Bamako (Mali) Lekié Football Filles (Cameroon) Team representing WAFU Zone B

Find the full tournament schedule by clicking HERE.

For more information on the CAF Women's Champions League, visit www.cafonline.com.

For further inquiries:

communications@cafonline.com

CAF | Communications Division