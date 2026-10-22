Africa: CAF Executive Committee to Hold Virtual Meeting On Thursday, 22 October 2026

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will host a virtual Executive Committee ("EXCO"), chaired by President Dr Patrice Motsepe, on Thursday, 22 October 2026, at 17h00 Cairo time / 14h00 GMT.

The CAF EXCO will discuss a number of matters, including the preparations for upcoming CAF events such as the CAF Ordinary General Assembly that will be held in Nigeria on 21 November 2026, the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup that will be staged on 8 November 2026 in South Africa, the CAF Beach Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Senegal and the CAF Awards that will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on 7 December 2026.

The CAF EXCO will also deliberate on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bidding process and other matters relating to the competition.