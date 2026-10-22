Africa: CAF Executive Committee to Hold Virtual Meeting On Thursday, 22 October 2026

21 October 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

The Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") will host a virtual Executive Committee ("EXCO"), chaired by President Dr Patrice Motsepe, on Thursday, 22 October 2026, at 17h00 Cairo time / 14h00 GMT.

The CAF EXCO will discuss a number of matters, including the preparations for upcoming CAF events such as the CAF Ordinary General Assembly that will be held in Nigeria on 21 November 2026, the TotalEnergies CAF Super Cup that will be staged on 8 November 2026 in South Africa, the CAF Beach Africa Cup of Nations that will be hosted by Senegal and the CAF Awards that will be held in Lagos, Nigeria on 7 December 2026.

The CAF EXCO will also deliberate on the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bidding process and other matters relating to the competition.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.