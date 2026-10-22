Africa: Young Africans Sweep Past CFFA to Become the First to Reach TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Group Stage

21 October 2026
Confederation of African Football (Egypt)

Tanzanian giants Young Africans became the first club to reach the 2026-2027 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stage after completing the double over Madagascar's CFFA, beating them 4-1 at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es-Salaam on Wednesday.

"Yanga" as Young Africans is known among their vast supporters qualified with an aggregate 8-1 victory, having won the first leg 4-0 last Saturday at the same venue, after both sides agreed to have both fixtures played in Dar es-Salaam.

Young Africans will now comfortably wait for 15 more clubs to join them in the prestigious group phase, scheduled to kick off next November.

After a dominating start, Ibrahim Kazimoto gave Young Africans the lead 3 minutes before the half hour mark, to send Yanga to halftime with a 5-0 aggregate advantage.

Four minutes into the second half, Selemani Mwalimu doubled Yanga's lead, and he added his brace and Yanga's third after 53 minutes.

The visitors CFFA pulled one back after 75 minutes, but it was a mountain to climb for the Malagasy champions already.

Juma Issa Abushiri made it 4-1 for Young Africans after 82 minutes as their supporters started celebrating their qualification to the group stage for the fourth time in a row.

Read the original article on CAF.

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