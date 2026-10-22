Uganda: Lango Paramount Chief Urges Miss Tourism Queens to Promote Domestic Tourism, Conservation

The Lango Paramount Chief, Dr. Eng. Moses Micheal Odongo Okune, has challenged Miss Tourism Uganda queens to use their influence to promote domestic tourism, environmental conservation and responsible values among young people.

The cultural leader made the call during a homecoming celebration for Harriet Bongonyinge, the second runner-up in Miss Tourism Uganda 2026-2027 and Miss Tourism Northern Region. The event was held at his residence in Lira City on Friday.

Addressing the beauty queens, Odongo Okune encouraged them to use their platforms to support community development initiatives, particularly tourism promotion and tree planting.

He also cautioned young women against individuals who might exploit their beauty for personal gain, urging them to make responsible choices that safeguard their future.

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As part of the homecoming activities, the Miss Tourism Uganda team visited City Gate Mixed Farm in Amuca, Lira City, where they toured the four-acre model farm to learn about modern agricultural practices and promote agro-tourism.

The queens called on Ugandans to explore tourism opportunities beyond national parks and wildlife reserves, noting that farms can also offer unique experiences for visitors interested in agriculture, food production and modern farming methods.

They observed that agro-tourism has the potential to create jobs, increase household incomes and encourage communities to adopt improved agricultural practices.

The team also participated in a tree-planting exercise under Miss Tourism Uganda's Let the Pearl Shine campaign, which promotes environmental conservation, community clean-ups and proper waste disposal.

Gloria Alele, the Cluster Head of Miss Tourism Northern Uganda, emphasised the important role beauty queens can play in mobilising communities to participate in environmental protection and local development initiatives.

Stakeholders at the event also called on the government to strengthen support for demonstration farms and raise awareness of agricultural initiatives, particularly those promoting irrigation and modern farming technologies.

Pius Olam, Chief Executive Officer of City Gate Mixed Farm, said demonstration farms could help farmers acquire practical skills while showcasing how small pieces of land can be used productively.

He explained that such farms can serve as training centres for aspiring farmers while attracting visitors seeking educational and recreational agricultural experiences.

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Olam also encouraged Ugandans to embrace domestic tourism by visiting local farms, exploring cultural heritage sites and experiencing traditional cuisines rather than focusing primarily on national parks and wildlife reserves.

The visit highlighted the potential of agro-tourism to complement Uganda's established tourism attractions while supporting agricultural innovation, environmental conservation and community livelihoods.

By combining tourism promotion with agricultural education and environmental initiatives, activities such as the visit to City Gate Mixed Farm can help showcase new opportunities for tourism development and community empowerment in Northern Uganda.