Namibia: Okahao Mayor's Cup Set for November

ONGWEDIVA — Okahao Town Council will host the Mayor's Cup at the Ehao Cultural Expo Centre from 6 to 8 November, inviting teams to register for the three-day sporting competition.

Okahao Mayor Gandja Iiyambo said the Mayor's Cup aims to unite residents, promote cultural exchange, create business opportunities, and identify talented young athletes who could represent the town and the country at national level.

The tournament will feature youth soccer, legends soccer, netball and volleyball.

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Iiyambo said the tournament would bring people together to share ideas and culture and create opportunities for young people to showcase their sporting abilities.

"Most of our talented young athletes are still yet to be identified, so the tournament will provide an opportunity to identify talented youth who one day can represent the town nationally or even the country at international competitions," he said.

He maintained that sports provide young people with constructive activities that encourage discipline, teamwork, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

He added that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) would benefit from the tournament, as local businesses would have an opportunity to sell their products and generate income.

"The local business personnel will be able to sell their products, generate income and foster economic growth for local businesses," he said.

Iiyambo stated that a successful tournament will help raise the town's profile, attract future events, and create opportunities for investment and business development.

Registration closes on 4 November, with fees ranging from N$1 000 to N$2 000, depending on the sport.

In youth football, the winning team is set to receive N$40 000, a trophy, 20 gold medals and a football kit. Second place will receive N$20 000, silver medals and a football kit, while third place earns N$10 000 and bronze medals.

In Legends football, which has an age limit of 38 years, the winner will receive N$20 000, second place N$15 000, and third place N$10 000, along with medals.

In netball and volleyball, the prizes are N$10 000 for first prize, N$7 000 for second prize, and N$5 000 for third prize, with medals for the respective positions.

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