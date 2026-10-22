Namibia: Nghiteeka Dreams Big for Namibian Football

Frans Nghiteeka, popularly known as "Doro" of Rebels Football Club, has been passionate about football since the age of 10, driven by a dream of reaching the highest level of the game.

Inspired by footballers in his family, Nghiteeka's passion for the sport grew over the years, motivating him to work harder and pursue his ambitions.

Describing himself as a fast, energetic and attack-minded player, he identifies his pace, movement and ability to create scoring opportunities as his key strengths.

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"I enjoy contributing to attacks, taking on defenders and helping my team whenever I get the opportunity. I believe in working hard and supporting my teammates," said Nghiteeka.

One of his most memorable football moments came when Rebels FC faced Eleven Brothers FC. Despite trailing by four goals, his team fought back to secure a draw, with Nghiteeka scoring twice.

"What made the game more special for me was that I scored two goals," he said.

Throughout his football journey, Nghiteeka has represented several clubs, including Oshikango Chief, Windhoek United, Onambutu United and Ohangwena Nampol. He later joined Rebels Football Club in the Moses Garue area, where he continues to focus on improving his game and contributing to the team's success.

Ruben Warmie of Onambutu United is among the players who have had the greatest influence on his development. Nghiteeka admires Warmie's creativity, confidence, determination, work ethic and commitment on the field.

"He plays with passion, stays focused and always gives his best for the team. His attitude motivates me to keep working hard, improve my game and never give up on my football dreams," said Nghiteeka.

Training remains central to his development, with a focus on passing, endurance and ball control. He also relies on personal training, positive self-affirmation, and faith to remain motivated. Before every match, he prays, believing that God guides his journey and success.

Like many aspiring footballers, Nghiteeka has faced challenges, particularly during periods when opportunities were scarce or things did not go as planned. These experiences, he said, have taught him the importance of patience, discipline, consistency and self-belief.

"I overcome challenges by staying patient, continuing to train, learning from every setback and never giving up. I have learned that delays are part of the journey, and what matters is how you respond to them," he said.

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Looking ahead, Nghiteeka hopes to take his football career to the highest level possible while helping Rebels FC gain promotion and compete at a higher level.

His ambitions extend beyond local football, with Manchester City among the clubs he dreams of playing for in the next three to five years. Ultimately, he hopes to become a professional footballer and represent Namibia with pride.

"I want to show what I can achieve through hard work, discipline and faith in God," he said.

Beyond his personal ambitions, Nghiteeka wants to see Namibian football develop and create more opportunities for emerging players. While he believes the country has considerable talent, he says it needs greater investment and stronger structures to help young footballers reach their potential.

He hopes to contribute to this development by mentoring young players and giving back to the sport that has shaped his life.

Away from football, Nghiteeka enjoys playing pool, watching soccer and playing games with friends, whose support has been an important part of his journey.

With his sights set on professional football and a desire to help grow the local game, Doro remains committed to the philosophy that continues to guide him: one journey, one passion, one dream, the work continues.

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