Namibia: Oshakati Braces for Youth Boxing Bonanza

The Kilimanjaro Boxing Academy will host its "Young Shall Grow Part 10" development bonanza this weekend at Ekuku Park in Oshakati, bringing together more than 70 amateur boxers from across the northern regions.

According to the academy's founder and promoter, Joseph Bernard, preparations are at an advanced stage, and the boxers are ready.

"We are going to have a total of 25 boxing matches, ranging from U/10 to U/18. This is a major developmental boxing bonanza, and we have received a large number of participants. The venue is ready to host us," he said.

He urged residents of the surrounding areas to turn out in large numbers to support their favourite boxers, especially parents whose children are registered to compete.

"We are asking parents who registered their children for this competition to come in numbers and rally behind their young ones. I think that will give them hope and the urge to give it their all. Boxing is a good sport and teaches young people about respect and discipline, which they can use at school," he said.

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