Tanzania: Three Arrested Over Ct-Scanner Batteries Theft

22 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Simiyu — THREE people have been arrested over the alleged theft of 40 backup batteries and an automatic electricity changeover switch of a CT scanner at Simiyu Regional Referral Hospital (Nyaumata), as police intensify investigations into the disappearance of the critical equipment.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the Police Force through Simiyu Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Edith Swebe, investigations are ongoing, with officers conducting detailed interviews in connection with the incident.

Commander Swebe warned individuals involved in acts that undermine government efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, including those who buy or sell stolen public equipment.

"The Simiyu Regional Police are warning some individuals who are undermining the government's efforts to invest in improving healthcare infrastructure, as well as those who earn an illegal income by selling or buying stolen equipment," the statement said.

The arrests follow an incident in which 40 backup batteries for the hospital's CT scanner and an automatic electricity changeover switch went missing, prompting Regional Commissioner Said Mtanda to issue a 24-hour ultimatum for the equipment to be returned or those responsible to face arrest and prosecution.

Mr Mtanda issued the ultimatum during an impromptu visit to the hospital, where he questioned how such a large quantity of essential medical equipment could disappear without being detected by security personnel or hospital staff.

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