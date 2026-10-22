Tanzania: Heslb Eyes Instant Loan Payments for Students

Tanzania — THE Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) is targeting to reduce loan disbursement time from one or two days to just two seconds through technology, following its attainment of ISO 9001:2015 quality management certification.

Speaking during the certificate handover ceremony, HESLB Executive Director, Dr Bill Kiwia, said the board plans to integrate its systems with mobile network operators to enable eligible students to receive their money instantly.

"We currently disburse funds within one or two days after all the necessary procedures have been completed. However, we are not satisfied with that timeframe. We want to integrate our systems with those of mobile network operators so that students can receive their money instantly, within two seconds," he said.

Dr Kiwia said HESLB has made significant progress in digitilising its operations, enabling students to apply for loans, verify their details, monitor their accounts and transfer funds using smartphones.

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He recalled that the board previously relied on manual, paper-based processes that required extensive preparations, including arranging transport for loan application exercises in different areas.

"Today, a student can complete a loan application using a smartphone, verify their details, check their account and transfer money. We have also integrated our systems with banking platforms," he said.

Dr Kiwia said the board has supported more than one million students nationwide, disbursing nearly 9tri/- in loans since its establishment. He described the funds as a major investment in human capital.

"Nearly 9tri/- is comparable to the investment in the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), but our investment is in human capital," he said.

He said the ISO 9001:2015 certification is HESLB's first and covers its headquarters, Zanzibar office and zonal offices in Arusha, Mbeya, Mwanza and Mtwara.

The board has also begun preparations for ISO 27001 certification, which focuses on information security management and plans to pursue ISO 37001 certification on anti-bribery management systems.

For her part, Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) Director General, Dr Ashura Katunzi, congratulated HESLB, saying the certification will strengthen institutional systems and improve service delivery.

She stressed that maintaining certification requires continuous monitoring, compliance with established requirements and regular improvements.

Dr Katunzi said the standard helps institutions improve customer satisfaction, productivity and operational efficiency.

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She added that reliable and transparent procedures are particularly important for HESLB in identifying eligible students and administering loans.

She encouraged other public and private institutions to adopt internationally recognised standards, saying such efforts will support Tanzania's Development Vision 2050 through improved professionalism and service delivery.