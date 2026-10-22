Tanzania: Tahuza Urged to Reach Prospective Pilgrims

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR'S First VicePresident, Othman Masoud Othman , has urged the Al-Husna Hajj Trust (TAHUZA) to intensify community outreach and educate Muslims about opportunities to perform Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

He made the call recently in Unguja during the opening of TAHUZA's office at Omar Bin Khattab Mosque in the Msumbiji area, saying greater public awareness could encourage more eligible Muslims to fulfil their religious obligation.

TAHUZA facilitates travel for Muslims undertaking Hajj and Umrah in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Mr Othman said the institution should adopt a proactive approach by reaching prospective pilgrims in their communities rather than relying solely on people seeking information at its offices.

He encouraged TAHUZA to use different communication channels, including religious outreach, social media, leaflets and other educational initiatives, to inform Muslims about the significance of Hajj and the arrangements available to those wishing to undertake the pilgrimage.

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The First Vice-President noted that some Muslims had the financial means to perform Hajj but might not have considered doing so because of competing priorities or inadequate information.

He said direct engagement with such people could help them understand the importance of the pilgrimage and make informed decisions about fulfilling the obligation.

Mr Othman added that modern life presented people with competing demands that could distract them from their religious responsibilities.

He therefore urged TAHUZA to place greater emphasis on reminding and educating the faithful about Hajj, including its spiritual significance and religious rewards.

He said sustained awareness campaigns could help prospective pilgrims appreciate the importance of the pilgrimage and consider making the necessary arrangements when circumstances allowed.

Speaking at the event, Urban West Regional Commissioner, Dr Said Haji Mrisho, welcomed the establishment of the office, saying it would make Hajj-related services more accessible to residents.

He said the facility would enable local Muslims to obtain information and make pilgrimage arrangements more conveniently without having to travel elsewhere.

The opening of the office, he added, represented an opportunity to bring services closer to the community and improve access to information about pilgrimage arrangements.

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TAHUZA Secretary Sheikh Khamis Salum Ali said the institution was established two years ago and had made progress in facilitating pilgrims' travel despite challenges involving office equipment and operational resources.

He appealed to the government to consider engaging TAHUZA in facilitating Hajj travel for pilgrims sponsored or supported by the state.

Sheikh Ali said such cooperation would strengthen the institution's operations while helping more beneficiaries travel to Makkah to perform the pilgrimage.

The new office is expected to bring Hajj-related services closer to residents and support wider efforts to increase awareness of pilgrimage opportunities among Zanzibar's Muslim community.