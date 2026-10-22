Ghana: Yea Recruits 100,628 Youth · Agency Achieves 75.7 Percent of 2026 Target - CEO

22 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Youth Employment Agency (YEA) says it has achieved 75.7 per cent of its annual recruitment target for 2026, with three months remaining to the end of the year.

At the beginning of the year, the Agency set a target of recruiting 133,000 beneficiaries under its various employment models and programmes.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the YEA, Malik Basintale, disclosed this at the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, saying the Agency had recruited 100,628 beneficiaries as of September 30, 2026.

The recruitment covers 12 models in areas including security, health, education, local governance and information and communications technology (ICT). Read More

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