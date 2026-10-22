Ghana: Fiuc, Gisi Partner to Build Relevant Skills for Financial Services Industry

FANAKA International University College (FIUC) and the Ghana Investment and Securities Institute (GISI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to align the university's Master of Science (MSc) in Finance programme with professional standards and equip graduates with skills relevant to the financial services industry.

The partnership is expected to provide students with a pathway towards statutory licensing, opportunities to obtain international professional qualifications, and access to current developments in the financial markets.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Rector of Fanaka International University College, Professor Samuel Agyei-Ampomah, said the agreement was aimed at bridging the gap between academic training and the practical demands of industry.

He said higher education should not only provide students with theoretical knowledge but also prepare them to meet the immediate needs of employers and the wider financial sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Prof. Agyei-Ampomah explained that the partnership would align the university's MSc in Finance curriculum with GISI's professional standards, providing students with preparation for, and possible exemptions towards, professional licensing requirements.

He noted that the agreement would also create opportunities for international professional development through GISI's collaboration with the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI) in the United Kingdom.

According to him, the collaboration would connect students to an international network of professional qualifications and equip them with competencies relevant to financial markets in Ghana and other parts of the world.

The Rector urged prospective finance students to take advantage of the opportunities created by the partnership to enhance their professional development and improve their career prospects.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GISI, Alexander Williams, said the agreement would strengthen the relationship between academia and industry by integrating professional practice into academic training.

He stated that the partnership would open up international career opportunities for finance students through professional training and qualifications recognised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Williams said the collaboration would focus on curriculum benchmarking, professional development, practitioner engagement, research collaboration and capacity building in Ghana's securities market.

He explained that GISI's mandate was to train professionals, conduct research and educate the public on securities and investments.

Mr Williams added that the agreement went beyond academic instruction, as it would also encourage industry practitioners to share their experiences and expertise with students.

The Council Chair of FIUC, Prof. Kwesi Aning, described the agreement as a major milestone in the university's strategic development.

He said the collaboration reflected a shift from traditional academic training towards a market-oriented model that integrates theoretical knowledge with practical industry requirements.

Prof. Aning explained that the MSc in Finance programme needed to be closely linked to the regulatory and professional institutions within Ghana's capital market to adequately prepare students for the demands of the industry.

He assured GISI of the university's commitment to providing the necessary institutional support, resources and governance structures to ensure the successful implementation of the agreement.

He further noted that the Council would work to sustain the partnership and ensure that both institutions derived maximum benefits from the collaboration.