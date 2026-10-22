Nigeria: When Is the 2027 Election?

Nigeria's 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on Saturday, January 16, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6.

President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Seyi Makinde, Omoyele Sowore, Adebayo Adewole and Donald Duke are among the leading presidential candidates.

The polls will be Nigeria's eighth successive general election since its return to democracy in 1999, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intensifies preparations for the vote.

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Who are the presidential candidates and their running mates?

INEC's final list contains 18 presidential candidates representing 18 political parties. The leading tickets include:

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima -- All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi -- African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso -- Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Omoyele Sowore and Haruna Garba Magashi -- African Action Congress (AAC).

Donald Duke and Kabiru Rabiu -- Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).

Oluseyi Makinde and Lawal Musa Daura -- Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Sandy Ojang Onor and Babangida Umaru -- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adewole Adebayo and Usman Muhammed Bugaje -- Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The other presidential candidates are Rufai Adekunle Omo-Aje (Action Alliance), Abbas-Bin Aliyu (Action Democratic Party), Kabiru Yusuf (Action Peoples Party), Sunday Adenuga (Boot Party), Moses Olusoji Adebisi (Democratic Labour Alliance), Sunday Chibuzo Okereke (Labour Party), Ada Elizabeth Frederick Okwori (National Democratic Party), Nkem Esther Okereke (National Rescue Movement), Peter Ada Agada (Young Progressive Party) and Daniel Daberechukwu Nwanyanwu (Zenith Labour Party).

The list also includes two female presidential candidates: Ada Elizabeth Frederick Okwori (NDP) and Nkem Esther Okereke (NRM).

What happens before election day?

INEC's revised timetable set August 19, 2026, for the commencement of presidential and National Assembly campaigns, while governorship and State Assembly campaigns were scheduled to begin on September 9. Campaigns must end 24 hours before the relevant election day.

Voters should verify their registration and polling-unit details through INEC's official channels and follow announcements on voting procedures.

Is INEC ready for the 2027 election?

INEC has published its timetable and final list of presidential candidates. However, operational readiness also depends on funding, logistics, personnel training, electoral materials and reliable voter accreditation and result-management systems.

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What should voters know?

The presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on January 16, followed by governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections on February 6. Nigerians should monitor INEC's official announcements for any updates to the schedule and further guidance ahead of polling day.