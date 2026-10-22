Tunisia: President Saïed - 'Agriculture Pillar of National Security and Soveignty' [update1]

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed received Wednesday in Carthage Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries Ezzedine Ben Cheikh, the Presidency said.

Agriculture is a pillar of national security and soveignty, he highlighted. Tunisia boasts wealth, ancestral traditions and expertise capable of securing self-sufficiency.

President Saïed called, in this vein, for building on the expertise of the agro-institutes, founded over one century ago and holding a flagship role on the African continent.

There is pressing need to harness the findings of scientific research and academic theses that had become international references.

Focusing on the olive oil campaign, the Head of State emphasised the imperative to support smallholder farmers through advantageous loans, new funding lines and a reference price that safeguards their rights.

He likewis recommended beefing the storage capacity of the National Oil Office (ONH) and promoting Tunisian olive oil on global markets.

In another connection, the President focused on obstacles faced by date producers and decried practices adopted by intermediaries to deliberately depress the purchase price of crops. Urgent action is required in this segment as in others, he further said.