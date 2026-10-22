Mozambique: Coordination Between Mining Sector and Air Transport Crucial to Country's Growth

Maputo — The chairman of Mozambique Civil Aviation Institute (IACM), Emanuel Chaves, believes that logistic solutions capable of meeting the country's growth also demand coordination between the mining sector and the air transport.

Speaking on Wednesday at African Conference and Exhibition on Aviation and Mining, which is taking place simultaneously with the Annual Conference on Mineral Value Addition and Development (CAVAME-d 2026), taking place in the port city of Nacala, in the northern province of Nampula, the extractive industry, as an instrument of development, mustn't lack air transport and logistics solutions for its growth.

"Our partnership with the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy aims to ensure that the extractive industry has air transport and logistics solutions that keep pace with its growth", he said.

During the ceremony, Chaves also presented the Civil Aviation System Master Plan 2026-2045, which was approved by the Council of Ministers (cabinet) last January, as a strategic planning instrument to guide the development of the sector.

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The plan consists of nine areas of intervention and 141 activities, including the modernization of airport infrastructure, improvements to air connectivity, enhanced operational safety and the optimization of airspace management.

He revealed that the initial investment, estimated at 710 million US dollars, was revised downwards to 420 million dollars, with the aim of making the plan more realistic.

"We are currently working with the African Development Bank. The objective is to develop a civil aviation system capable of mobilizing funding for the implementation of the planned interventions", he said.

Chaves pointed out the need to improve airport infrastructure, especially Pemba Airport, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, and Vilankulo Airport, in the southern province of Inhambane.

"The civil aviation sector must be transformed into a free economic zone exempt from taxes. The initiative is still subject to consideration by the competent authorities", he said.