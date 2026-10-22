South Africa: Remember Nation-Building in Leadership

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) outgoing Students' Representative Council (SRC) have been reminded that their leadership role does not end at UCT. During their farewell dinner, hosted on 20 October 2026, they were urged to look to the kind of leaders needed today: ones with integrity.

The deputy vice-chancellor for People, Culture and Society, Professor Elelwani Ramugondo, asked the outgoing council to fathom a definition of leadership undergirded by public values, social goods and resources. On public values, she mentioned integrity and respect. "These two are not a phase in leadership. They are a track record. It is very important that we draw a distinction between being liked, and integrity, because it is okay to disagree, but in disagreeing, it is important that we do not lose our integrity," she said.

"Respect works in a similar way: people may fear you, but do they respect you? We know it can happen anywhere. We hope, as the adults in the room, that we have embodied integrity and respect, and that you didn't have to fear us, and that you found us to be people with integrity."

On social goods and resources, she articulated the fact that student leaders may well be leaders of society one day. "Remember, the resources we manage are not ours; they belong to the people. Please help us prove [philosopher] Frantz Fanon wrong. What he said in The Wretched of the Earth continues to be true in relation to post-colonial Africa."

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"To the directors and coordinators, you are the ones who helped us make a lot of our decisions become something real."

She continued: "What he said was that post-colonial states have leaders who forget about the nation-building project; instead, they busy themselves with buying and selling. What matters [to them] are deals, and self-enrichment, and nation-building is forgotten. How I wish that one day it will be one of you who proves Fanon wrong."

The executive director of the Department of Student Affairs (DSA), Pura Mgolombane, a key fulcrum in the success of the work of the SRC, said: "Steve Biko says that in time, we shall be in a position to bestow upon South Africa the greatest gift possible: a more human face. There is no better time than now when that gift is needed most," he said. "He [Biko] said these words at a very difficult time in the country: a time which led to his death. But even during those times, there was a human face.

"For you to even have a sense of integrity or values that matter, you need to know who you are. The question to reflect on is to ask who you are really, when you are not talking about your qualifications, class, race, gender and sexuality. It is the knowing of self that will determine what kind of leader you become ultimately. If you know who you are, then it means you are grounded with both your feet.

"I am certain you had struggles during your term, but I hope none of those made you forget who you are because that would be dehumanising in one way or another."

Awakening a great society

The audience, which included DSA staff and members of the UCT executive, also heard from outgoing president, Kitso Mojapelo; and vice-president, Maboletso Letsoalo, among others. "I knew the job would be hard," Mojapelo said. "What I didn't fully understand was how the term would depend on who my team was." Turning to the executive, he said, "There have of course been moments of disagreement, and to me, that's exactly how it should be: you have a university to run; we have students we need to answer to. Sometimes those interests overlap."

He added: "To the directors and coordinators, you are the ones who helped us make a lot of our decisions become something real. What's more, you helped in aiding the students on the ground with us - especially during the registration period at the start of the year." Mojapelo said that while the registration period was taxing, there were also moments of gratitude. "I'll tell you, there are at least 60 people who I met along the way who are extremely grateful to have been registered into a faculty and placed in a residence. Those have been the efforts of not just us as the SRC, but all of you - and this is a testament to how far this collaboration has gone."

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Letsoalo said: "The world needs this kind of leadership more than ever - one that is aware of the people they represent; one that places their needs above self-interests; one of sacrifice (be it sleep or a few marks). We are awakening a great society and country that will be led by people like us.

"I hope we will grow into leaders that have integrity, who will not forget who they are and what they stand for. But most importantly, leaders who will not forget who they stand for."

At the end of the evening, the outgoing SRC were presented with their blazers.

*The next SRC is expected to begin their term in November.