South Africa: Student's Mobile App Helps Users Find Food Deals

If you're a cash-strapped student (or anyone else) who enjoys Cape Town's restaurant scene or thriving takeaway market, but shudder at the price of some of the food options, Bites is for you.

Developed by first-year University of Cape Town (UCT) student Dylon Steiner, the nifty Bites app allows users to compare food prices and check what's on special at restaurants or takeaways before walking into the physical eatery. And navigation is simple. Users search the app according to what they're craving - from pizza and fried chicken to burgers or fish and chips - the app then shows what's on offer. What's cool, users can filter the page according to their individual preferences. Categories include cheap food, spots with the best value for money, as well as location-specific eateries. Currently, Bites only features Cape Town restaurants and takeaways and plans are afoot to get Johannesburg, Pretoria and Durban on board next year.

"Eating out is expensive, especially as a student. There's also no easy way to know what meals cost without having to open 10 different menus or walking into the store, and that's time-consuming. But with Bites you can check ahead of time and make your decision based on what suits your pocket," Steiner said.

Unique features

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The app boasts a string of unique features that have all been developed to streamline the user experience. The "what can I get for R100" budget feature is especially useful for students who are feeling the pinch but still don't feel like cooking. Further, Steiner said, the "delivery vs eating in-restaurant" feature allows users to check how much extra delivery costs on a delivery app and whether they should opt to eat in or enjoy a meal in the restaurant.

"I am most happy with the "what can I get for R100" feature. It is exactly how students think about food and being able to answer it in one tap is awesome," he said.

"Bites saves you money and everyone wants to save money."

It has taken Steiner three months to get the app off the ground. And he's a one-man band. He physically visited roughly 800 restaurants in Cape Town to get his hands on their menus for a price comparison exercise, and visited eateries one by one to get their buy-in to join the app. Since officially launching on 2 October 2026, Bites contains the menus of over 2 000 restaurants and prices of more than 170 000 dishes.

Learning a skill

Conceptualising and developing Bites also taught Steiner a new skill that happens to be way out of this business science student's comfort zone. And it involves coding - the process of writing instructions in a programming language to tell a computer how to perform a specific task.

"I didn't know how to code when I started and I am still not a traditional coder. I learnt by building Bites - using artificial-intelligence (AI) tools as both my teacher and collaborator," he said.

"I'd describe what I wanted, work through it with AI, then test every change on my phone; break things, ask why and fix them. I think that's the most exciting part of my story: a first-year student built an app that would likely have needed a whole team a few years ago."

For Steiner, the real education was learning how the app fits together: the databases, the logins, how to keep running costs low and getting past Apple and Google's review processes.

Come on board

If you own a restaurant or takeaway and you're not yet listed on the Bites app, where have you been? The process is not rocket science. Steiner advised eateries to download the Bites app, create a profile and upload their respective menus. This, he explained, allows eateries to have direct access to hungry customers.

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He said Bites does not rank one restaurant above another. Instead, results are sorted according to price, distance from the user and value for money.

"So, the best deal always shows up, wherever it is. And because students were our initial target audience, we've made a point of covering places students frequent around UCT and Stellenbosch University," he said. "Bites saves you money and everyone wants to save money. So, get Bites."

Bites is free on both iOS and Android.

Students are also encouraged to upload menus of their favourite restaurants or eateries not yet listed on the app.