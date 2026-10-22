Senegal: General Strike Continues Amid Protests Against New Labour Codes

Dakar — Senegal's labour unions have called for a 72-hour general strike, from October 21 to 23, 2026. The government disputes the legality of the strike, saying the notice filed by the unions doesn't comply with the procedures. This standoff comes amid ongoing tensions surrounding the reform of the Labor Code and the Social Security Code.

The confrontation between the government and the trade unions has entered a new phase. At the call of the Trade Union Front for the Defense of Labor (FSDT) and the mobilized trade union federations, workers are invited to observe three days of strike action to protest, in particular, against the conditions under which the new labor and social protection laws were adopted.

For several months, unions have been denouncing a process they deem insufficiently consultative. On July 10, the FSDT had already announced a general strike to express its opposition to the approach taken by the authorities. Despite this protest, the two texts were promulgated on September 3, 2026, under laws no. 2026-18 and no. 2026-19, before their publication in the Official Journal on September 18th.

A disagreement over the legality of the movement

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Faced with this new call for mobilization, the Ministry of Public Service, Labor, and Public Service Reform considers the strike order unlawful. According to information reported by PressAfrik, the administration contests the use of a single strike notice to cover the public, semi-public, and private sectors, which are subject to separate procedures.

In the private and semi-public sectors, the Labor Code stipulates that the dispute must be notified to the Labor and Social Security Inspector or the relevant Director General, as applicable. If no agreement is reached, or in the event of partial conciliation, a thirty-day notice period may then be given to the company's management.

For civil servants, the ministry reminds them that written notice must specify the reasons for and duration of the strike, with one month's notice given before the action begins. Local government employees, for their part, must notify the president of the departmental council or the mayor concerned of their strike notice.

The administration warns that failure to comply with these formalities may result in salary deductions for days not worked and disciplinary action. It also mentions potential consequences for the right to compensation and damages in the event of termination of the employment contract.

For more, read the original story in French.