Somalia: Galmudug Elects New Leadership As Somali President Offers Congratulations

Dhusamareb — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Thursday congratulated the newly elected leadership of the central state of Galmudug, urging them to prioritise security, reconciliation and development.

Liibaan Ahmed Hassan was elected president of Galmudug, while Abdiweli Ibrahim Garyare was chosen as his deputy by members of the regional parliament in Dhusamareb, the state capital.

In a statement, the presidency said Mohamud congratulated the two leaders on winning the confidence of lawmakers and urged them to address the region's security challenges and longstanding internal conflicts.

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The president called on the new administration to strengthen social unity, improve infrastructure and expand public services, describing these as key priorities for the state.

Mohamud also described the election as a historic moment, saying hundreds of thousands of people across Galmudug's major towns and rural communities had taken part in the wider electoral process.

He said public participation reflected the role of citizens in advancing democratisation and strengthening state institutions in Somalia.

The president prayed for the new leaders to be granted the ability to fulfil their responsibilities and deliver on the aspirations of Galmudug's population for peace, effective governance and development.

Galmudug is one of Somalia's federal member states and occupies a strategic position in the country's central regions. Its administration faces challenges including insecurity, local disputes and the need to strengthen public institutions.

The election comes as Somalia continues to grapple with disagreements between the federal government and opposition groups over electoral arrangements and the country's broader political future.

The new leadership will be expected to work with local communities and federal authorities to improve security and advance development in the region.