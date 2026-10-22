Kenya: U.S. Remarks On Bilateral Health Cooperation At the 2026 Trust Summit, Nairobi, Kenya

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Chief of Mission Susan Burns Remarks at The Trust Summit, Glee Hotel Nairobi October 22, 2026

Thursday, October 22, 2026

Let me start my address today with a simple point. Trust is the most important thing in any health partnership. It doesn't appear in a budget table, but nothing works without it. Money pays for medicines, laboratories, and health workers. Trust gets those resources to patients, keeps programs going when circumstances change, and lets two governments tell each other hard truths and still sit down together the next morning.

Today I want to share from my perspective how the trust developed between the United States and Kenya on health, how it shaped the agreement our governments signed last December, and what we are still learning as we put that agreement into practice.

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For nearly 50 years, the United States and Kenya have worked side by side on health. We've done it through PEPFAR, the President's Malaria Initiative, the CDC, and other U.S. agencies. Together, we have taken on HIV, malaria, tuberculosis, maternal and child health, laboratory systems, disease surveillance, and outbreak preparedness.

The results speak for themselves. Through this partnership, more than 1.3 million Kenyans receive HIV treatment. Together, we have cut malaria incidence by half. Every year, the United States supplies about half of Kenya's HIV, TB, and malaria commodities. Behind each number is a person: a mother who gives birth to an HIV-free child, or a farmer in Kisumu who no longer loses weeks of work to malaria.

No single agreement or program created that trust. We built it over decades through steady engagement, reliable technical cooperation, and results we could measure. Our teams worked closely with the Ministry of Health and with the counties, and both sides let the evidence guide our decisions.

We counted our successes together, and we were honest with each other about where we fell short.

Our programs have changed over the years. The foundation has not: technical cooperation, shared evidence, candid dialogue, and a willingness to solve hard problems together.

That foundation matters more than ever, because global health partnerships are changing.

In September 2025, the Department of State released the America First Global Health Strategy. It calls for bilateral agreements that end long-term dependence and move toward health programs that partner governments lead and fund themselves.

This is not the United States walking away. We remain the largest bilateral donor to the health sector, and we contribute far more than all other bilateral donors combined. What has changed is how we partner. We are moving from programs run by outside implementers to programs owned by sovereign governments.

In December 2025, Kenya became the first country to sign a bilateral health agreement with the United States under this new approach. That was no accident. It reflects confidence built over 50 years of working together.

Kenya's Health Cooperation Framework rests on four pillars.

First, shared benchmarks. The Framework moves funding from partner-run programs to direct government-to-government support. That support is tied to milestones and paid through cost reimbursement. The United States and Kenya set those milestones together. They are a shared definition of success, not targets imposed from outside.

Second, co-investment. Over five years, the Framework combines $1.6 billion in U.S. resources with $850 million in Government of Kenya investment. That is real commitment on both sides of the table.

Third, predictability. U.S. funding decreases each year, from $414 million in 2026 to $161 million in 2030, as Kenya's own health spending rises. Kenya knows what to expect each year. That lets the government plan to take over its HIV, TB, malaria, polio, and maternal and child health programs and build them into the Social Health Authority's benefits package. Predictability builds trust because it removes surprises.

Fourth, joint monitoring and open data sharing. The U.S. government, the Ministry of Health, and the counties review performance together and adjust course together. In the past, some people felt that monitoring and evaluation served reporting to Washington more than decision-making in Nairobi or the counties. Under the Framework, both partners use data to steer the work, not just to report on it.

The Framework also commits us to strengthening global health security together, because as we all know painfully well in this moment, disease threats don't respect borders.

Being Honest About the Challenges

Trust also means saying plainly what has been hard.

For years, much of our funding came earmarked for specific diseases. Those programs saved lives, but they sometimes worked in silos. Most of our support went through implementing partners rather than through national or county governments. Over the past five years, we began working more through local organizations and directly with counties, and the Framework takes that shift much further. And every year, we had to line up two budget cycles that run on different fiscal years.

When we sat down to negotiate, we didn't start with the text. We started by agreeing on three goals:

Self-reliance: moving from U.S.-funded to Kenyan-funded programs by the end of the Framework, first through government-to-government awards and then through full Kenyan financing.

No one left behind: making sure the transition does not cost any patient their services.

A lasting platform: building a foundation for U.S.-Kenya health collaboration that continues long after the Framework ends.

Only then did our technical teams write the document and the implementation plan.

That work continues. Two sovereign governments still have to line up budget cycles, approval processes, risk requirements, and delivery systems. That takes patience and candor from both sides. It also takes a shared promise to keep services running while we build a more sustainable model. When we hit obstacles, and we will, the trust we have built lets us solve them together.

Trust in Practice: The Ebola Response

The recent Ebola case in Kenya shows why this partnership matters.

I want to thank the Ministry of Health for its fast, professional response. The Ministry quickly isolated the patient and traced contacts, and so far that action has kept the case contained. That speed reflects years of investment in Kenyan institutions.

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The United States remains in close coordination with the Government of Kenya, which has been an effective partner on health. We are working together on how best to respond and protect both Kenyans and American citizens. Since the outbreak began, the United States has provided $887 million in direct health and humanitarian assistance to fight Ebola globally during this outbreak. That includes more than $10 million in new direct support for Kenya's work to detect the virus and stop it from spreading. We stand ready to do more as needed.

When a crisis hits, you can't create trust on the spot. You draw on the trust you have already built. And in a crisis, communication must be clear, consistent, and responsive. Government officials, technical experts, and communities all need to hear from one another regularly. That is how we keep the public's confidence, and confidence leads to better health outcomes.

Looking Ahead

So what does this new approach ask of us?

It asks governments to own and fund their health systems. It asks partners to give support that is predictable, based on evidence, and tied to clear benchmarks. And it asks all of us to share data openly, work together on health security, and keep talking honestly when the work gets hard.

The United States and Kenya are showing that this model can work. We are building on 50 years of partnership toward a future where Kenya leads, Kenya funds, and Kenya sustains the health of its people, with the United States beside it as a trusted partner and friend. Asanteni sana. Thank you.