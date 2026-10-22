South Africa: Government Investigates Gastrointestinal Illness Cases in the Eastern Cape

Government has launched an investigation into reported cases of gastrointestinal illness affecting 111 people at Rhodes University in Makhanda and 23 inmates at St Albans Correctional Centre in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The investigation was announced in a joint statement by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, Makana Local Municipality and Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

The investigation follows reports of individuals in the two municipalities receiving treatment at various healthcare facilities for symptoms including severe abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration.

The joint statement explained that DWS received a media alert about gastrointestinal illnesses reported by Rhodes University, prompting the activation of a response team involving the provincial Department of Health and the DWS regional offices.

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A multi-stakeholder technical team has since been established to investigate the source of the illnesses and contain their spread.

The team comprises the DWS, provincial departments of Health and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Makana Local Municipality, Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Amatola Water and Rhodes University.

An intergovernmental meeting was held on Wednesday evening, led by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, alongside Makana Executive Mayor Yandiswa Vara and Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Mayor Babalwa Lobishe.

"The meeting received reports from the technical team covering information on the number and location of gastrointestinal illness cases, the samples taken by the NICD and water quality tests conducted by the DWS as well as additional urgent measures being implemented to protect communities," the statement read.

The technical team collected water samples from various water sources in Makana, including Rhodes University's internal water storage and distribution system, the municipal distribution network and the water treatment works.

At St Albans Correctional Centre, samples were collected from the elevated water storage tower through which the facility receives potable water from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipal supply system.

"Preliminary findings indicate that the spread is currently concentrated within the university and the Saint Albans Prison. Initial test results indicate that the contamination is within the university's water distribution system and within the prison's water distribution system, and not within the municipal water distribution systems.

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"Laboratory test results of all the samples taken are still pending and will be communicated as soon as they become available," the statement said.

Government has urged residents who develop symptoms of gastrointestinal illness to seek medical attention early and report suspected cases to their nearest healthcare facility or local health authority.

"Early reporting protects not only individuals and families but also enables health authorities to respond quickly and prevent further spread."

Communities have also been urged to observe good hygiene practices, including washing hands after using the toilet and before handling food.

Earlier this week, the DWS Minister announced the establishment of a multi-pronged response team after 408 cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported at Bronkhorstspruit in the City of Tshwane (CoT) Municipality.