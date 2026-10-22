Uganda: NWSC Builds 10-Million-Litre Reservoir On Kanyanya Hill to Boost Water Supply

The National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) is constructing a 10-million-litre water reservoir on Kanyanya Hill to improve water supply reliability across the Kampala Metropolitan Service Area.

The project is expected to strengthen water distribution by enabling the corporation to evacuate more water from the Katosi Water Treatment Plant and supply communities across Wakiso District and surrounding areas.

NWSC managing director Silver Mugisha said the reservoir was part of the government's efforts to strengthen water infrastructure and improve service reliability in the rapidly growing metropolitan area.

"The Government of Uganda is working to boost water supply reliability in the Kampala Metropolitan Service Area," Mugisha said.

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He added that the reservoir would enable the corporation to evacuate more water from the Katosi Water Treatment Plant, subsequently improving supply to the targeted communities.

The project is expected to benefit seven major service areas: Wakiso, Kakiri, Gayaza, Nansana, Kanyanya, Luteete and Matugga.

In Wakiso, the targeted communities include Bugembegembe, Kayunga, Wakiso Town, Kasengeje, Gombe, Mende, Nkoowe, Kasa Ngombe, Sala, Sanda Kavumba, Mpunga, Namasanga, Buyera, Muyomba, Kikokiro, Kapeke, Kiwazi, Kisimbiri, Kabowa, Najjemba, Nakasuga, Namusera, Kyoga and Banda.

In Kakiri, the project is expected to improve water supply to Kikumbampa, Sebi, Kigaga, Kakiri Town, Mpegwe, Nakyelongosa, Kambe, Nadangira, Kitereede, Busujja, Nonve, Naguru, Buwanuka, Vugamira and Bukalango.

The Gayaza service area is also among the beneficiaries, with communities including Kasangati Town Council, Bulumu, Kiwamulimu, Namavundu, Kayebe, Kyankima, Kitegomba, Gitta, Nabutaka, Nalusoga, Buwagga, Bukemba, Majijje and Wampewo.

In Nansana, the targeted areas include Wamala, Katooke A and B, Gganda Nasere, Nsumbi, Kawoko, Kabulengwa, Kireka Biira, Nakabugo, Kyebando, Kabumbi, Yesu Amala, Naluvule, Ssenge, Masiitowa, Mutuyanye, part of Nabweru and Kibwa.

Residents in Kanyanya and neighbouring communities, including Kyanja, Tula Road, Kakungulu, Mpererwe, Namasole, Mugalu and Mwaze, are also expected to benefit.

The Luteete service area includes Namere Road, Katalemwa Estate, Komamboga, Kitala, Kanyanya Road, Kanyanya Hill, Kyanja, Nameere, Kiteezi, Lusanja, Masooli, Kitetika, Nangabo, Bamba, Bumbu, Kitagobwa and Nakanaku.

In Matugga, the project is expected to benefit Kiryagonja, Lwadda, Matugga, Buwuzzume, Kungu, Kito, Kirwanira, Lwadda B, Kabunza, Katalemwa, Wattuba, Namalele, Kikajjo Kabaga, Kiteezi, Nekyesanja, Kitagobwa, Lubatu, Kabaganda, Wabitembe, Kayanga, Jjokolera, Kiti, Mayirikiti, Katta and Mawule.

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Other targeted communities in Matugga include Valley View and Green Estates, Jomayi, Kawanda, Kagoma, Kanyogoga, Kivuru, Nkojnkojeru, Mubende, Mabanda, Kisimu and Maganjo.

Mugisha said the initiative reflected the corporation's commitment to expanding water infrastructure and ensuring that more communities receive reliable supplies as demand continues to grow.

"The reservoir will support the evacuation of more water from the Katosi Water Treatment Plant, helping NWSC improve water supply reliability across the targeted service areas," he said.

Construction is ongoing, although the corporation has not specified a completion date for the reservoir.

The project forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen water production, storage and distribution infrastructure to meet rising demand for clean water across Kampala and surrounding urban and peri-urban communities.