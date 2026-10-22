Uganda: UWA, Religious Leaders Plan Partnership to Boost Wildlife Conservation

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is seeking to partner with the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (IRCU) to promote wildlife conservation, tourism and community livelihoods by using religious institutions to raise awareness and encourage peaceful coexistence between people and wildlife.

The proposed partnership was discussed during a meeting between UWA management and an IRCU delegation at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala, on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. The discussions focused on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU), joint conservation campaigns, community engagement, tourism promotion and efforts to address human-wildlife conflict.

UWA Executive Director James Musinguzi said the partnership should deliver practical results rather than end with the signing of an agreement.

"We don't want an MoU which is signed and remains on paper. We are going to sign it, develop a work plan and work together," Musinguzi said.

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He called for a modest, costed programme that the two institutions could implement using available resources before expanding activities to other areas. He said the draft MoU had been approved in principle, with board approval and signing identified as the next steps.

Musinguzi tasked UWA Commissioner for Legal and Corporate Affairs Chemonges Sabila, who also serves as secretary to the board, with ensuring that the agreement is presented for consideration. He also proposed identifying two or three locations where pilot activities could begin.

UWA also pledged to participate in IRCU's planned National Youth Colloquium in November 2026 through speakers, exhibitions and other support within its means. Musinguzi welcomed an invitation to the council's 25th-anniversary celebrations.

IRCU Board Chairman Msgr Charles Kasibante said religious institutions could play an important role in promoting environmental stewardship, conservation education and community mobilisation.

He noted that churches, mosques, schools and other faith-based networks provide channels for reaching communities with conservation messages and encouraging responsible environmental practices.

Through these networks, the proposed partnership aims to improve public understanding of the value of wildlife and natural habitats while promoting tourism and the social and economic benefits associated with conservation.

Presenting amendments to the draft MoU, Sabila outlined proposed areas of cooperation, including training religious leaders in conservation, conducting joint awareness campaigns, facilitating community dialogue on human-wildlife conflict, mobilising resources and promoting tourism.

The draft agreement also provides for joint planning, information sharing, investment opportunities and the appointment of focal persons to coordinate activities. The arrangements are intended to clarify responsibilities and guide the development of a costed work plan.

UWA Commissioner for Community Conservation and Ex-situ Services David Musingo emphasised the need to reconnect people, particularly young people, with nature through conservation education and visits to natural attractions.

He introduced an approach he called "CUA" -- Connect, Understand and Act -- under which people first connect with nature, understand its value and then take practical steps to protect it.

"My approach is to connect people to nature so that they appreciate it," Musingo said, urging individuals and institutions to take greater responsibility for protecting wildlife and the environment.

He encouraged religious institutions to establish gardens featuring indigenous and medicinal plants, with technical guidance from conservation experts. The gardens, he said, could help communities, especially young people, learn about native plant species and their role in healthy ecosystems.

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Musingo also highlighted the link between conservation and community livelihoods, noting that UWA shares 20% of gate collection revenue with neighbouring communities to support projects intended to improve livelihoods and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

He cited approximately Shs9 billion earmarked for communities neighbouring Murchison Falls National Park, emphasising the importance of investing in environmentally friendly projects that allow residents to benefit from conservation while protecting wildlife and natural resources.

The proposed partnership seeks to combine UWA's conservation expertise with the reach of religious institutions to promote public awareness, encourage responsible environmental practices, support tourism and improve livelihoods in communities living alongside wildlife.