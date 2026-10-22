Uganda: Waterlogging Disrupts Sports Activities At Kabale Municipal Stadium

Sports lovers in Kabale District have called for urgent intervention at Kabale Municipal Stadium after stagnant rainwater left sections of the playing surface waterlogged, disrupting sporting activities.

The condition of the pitch was evident during a friendly match between the Kabale Media Fraternity and St Mary's College Rushoroza, when large sections of the playing surface were covered with water, making it muddy and slippery.

Richard Akandwanaho, a player with the Kabale Media Fraternity team, described the state of the stadium as alarming, saying the conditions made it unsuitable for serious competition.

"When it rains, the ball cannot roll properly. I call upon Kabale Municipal authorities to intervene to improve the outlook of the stadium," Akandwanaho said.

Jimmy Emmanuel, head coach of the Kabale Media Fraternity, attributed the draw between the two teams to the slippery playing surface.

"I think the reason why we made a draw is because of the stadium being slippery," Emmanuel said.

Victor Ahabwe, a sports teacher at St Mary's College Rushoroza, called on Kabale Municipal authorities and the government to take urgent action to improve the condition of the facility.

Efforts to obtain a comment from Kabale municipal authorities were unsuccessful, as the officials contacted could not be reached despite repeated calls.