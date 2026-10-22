Liberia: Koung Calls for Common African Minerals Policy to Boost Local Processing

Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung has called on African countries to adopt a common minerals policy that promotes local processing, strengthens regional cooperation and ensures that the continent's vast mineral wealth delivers lasting economic benefits to its people.

Koung made the call Monday, October 19, while delivering a keynote address on behalf of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. at the Africa Minerals Policy Forum's Mining in Motion 2026 in Accra, Ghana.

Speaking on the theme, "One Continent, One Policy - Aligning Africa's Mineral Future," Koung said Africa must move beyond exporting raw and minimally processed minerals and invest more in manufacturing, technology and skills development.

He said the continent's mineral wealth has not translated into sufficient economic benefits for many Africans because much of the skilled employment, technology and commercial value generated from extraction occurs outside Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The question is how we turn that wealth into productive industries, decent jobs, reliable infrastructure and better lives," Koung said.

He argued that rising demand for minerals used in energy systems, digital technologies and manufacturing presents an opportunity for African countries to accelerate industrial development through coordinated policies and strategic investments.

Koung stressed that a common continental policy should respect national sovereignty and the different circumstances of individual countries while establishing shared principles and minimum standards for securing fair returns, protecting communities and building competitive industries.

He identified five priorities for transforming Africa's mineral sector: developing regional value chains, strengthening geological knowledge and public institutions, ensuring community benefits, supporting responsible artisanal mining, and promoting fair partnerships with investors.

On regional value addition, Koung said mineral processing and manufacturing require dependable electricity, efficient transport, ports, skilled workers and access to markets.

He called for countries to combine their strengths by developing regional projects that connect mineral-producing areas with energy supplies, processing facilities and markets.

The African Continental Free Trade Area, he said, provides a framework for expanding regional trade and linking national industries into competitive continental value chains.

Koung also emphasized the need for governments to strengthen geological surveys, laboratories, digital information systems and licensing procedures to improve their understanding of mineral resources and negotiate better agreements.

He said transparent revenue management and cooperation on taxation, beneficial ownership, local content and resource reporting could help African governments protect the public interest and reduce harmful competition for investment.

"Africa must understand the value of what it possesses before negotiating the terms of its development," he said.

The Vice President further called for mining agreements that provide tangible benefits to host communities, including fair compensation, local employment, procurement opportunities, environmental protection and access to services.

He stressed that mine closure and livelihood restoration must be planned and funded from the beginning of mining operations, adding that women, young people and persons with disabilities should have fair access to training, employment and business opportunities.

On artisanal and small-scale mining, Koung advocated accessible licensing, technical assistance, safer mining methods, financing and legitimate markets to improve livelihoods and strengthen mineral traceability.

He also called for stronger action against smuggling, child labor and criminal exploitation in the sector.

Addressing international partnerships, Koung said Liberia welcomes investment, technology and expertise but maintained that partnerships should be assessed by their contributions to skills transfer, local businesses, industrial development and public revenue.

He urged African countries to engage international partners on the basis of fairness, transparency and respect for national sovereignty, while ensuring that mineral resources support African development priorities.

Koung said the Africa Minerals Strategy Group, working with the African Union, the African Minerals Development Center and regional institutions, could help coordinate policies, share experience and monitor implementation.

Reaffirming Liberia's commitment to the agenda, Koung said the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development seeks to use mineral resources to support economic diversification, infrastructure development and improved public services.

He identified improved geological information, modern licensing and cadaster systems, transparent revenues, stronger local procurement and increased domestic value addition as key priorities.

He also highlighted safer artisanal mining, environmental management and sustainable livelihoods for communities dependent on mining.

Koung said Liberia was ready to work through the Mano River Union, the Economic Community of West African States and other continental institutions to advance shared infrastructure, compatible policies and regional industrial opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Mineral Resources Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For practical outcomes from the Accra forum, he proposed a common mineral policy compact outlining shared principle, a regional value-addition roadmap identifying priority projects, and coordinated approaches to geological information, local content and technology transfer.

He also called for project preparation and financing arrangements, stronger cooperation against illicit mineral trade and financial flows, and an annual ministerial review to assess progress.

A transparent performance dashboard, he said, could track project preparation, investment, local procurement, skills development and community outcomes, helping governments identify obstacles and measure results.

Koung delivered the address on behalf of President Boakai, who was unable to attend because of pressing national engagements.

He thanked Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, and the forum's organizers and partners for convening the gathering.

Concluding his address, Koung said Africa's mineral resources must benefit both present and future generations, with success measured by the opportunities created for citizens and the strength of the communities and institutions left behind.

"Together, we can turn Africa's mineral wealth into lasting African prosperity," he said.