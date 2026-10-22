Liberia: Stakeholders Petition Boakai Over Alleged Irregularities At Tubman University

Pressure is mounting on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to intervene in ongoing governance concerns at William V. S. Tubman University in Maryland County, following a petition by 20 stakeholders calling for an investigation into alleged financial and administrative irregularities at the institution.

The petition, addressed to President Boakai, also calls for the suspension of the university's president, Rev. Dr. Olu Q. Menjay, pending the proposed investigation.

The stakeholders' appeal comes amid tensions at the university that recently disrupted normal operations and renewed concerns about the institution's administration, accountability and governance.

In their petition, the 20 signatories are urging the Liberian leader to initiate an independent inquiry into the allegations and take appropriate measures to address the concerns surrounding the university's management.

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Their request places the institution's leadership under increased scrutiny and seeks direct presidential attention to issues they believe require an impartial review.

The allegations, however, remain claims advanced by the petitioners and have not been established through an independent investigation. Any determination of wrongdoing would require a credible process that gives the relevant parties an opportunity to respond to the concerns raised.

The petition follows a period of protests and disruption at Tubman University, raising concerns about the effect of the dispute on academic activities and the institution's stability.

Although normal operations have reportedly resumed, the stakeholders' appeal indicates that questions surrounding the university's leadership and administration remain unresolved.

The proposed investigation could establish the facts behind the allegations, determine whether financial or administrative regulations were violated and identify corrective measures necessary to strengthen accountability.

The demand for Menjay's suspension pending the investigation adds another dimension to the dispute, placing the question of leadership continuity alongside broader concerns about institutional governance.

The controversy also highlights the importance of transparent financial management, administrative accountability and effective oversight at public higher education institutions, where sound governance is essential to maintaining public confidence and ensuring uninterrupted academic activities.

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President Boakai's response to the petition will determine the next stage of the matter, including whether an investigation will be initiated and what steps, if any, will be taken regarding the stakeholders' request for the university president's suspension.