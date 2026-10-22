West Africa: Ebola - Is Nigeria Ready?

The confirmation of an Ebola case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has renewed concerns about Nigeria's preparedness for a disease that once threatened to overwhelm parts of the country's health system.

In a statement on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, confirmed that a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda had tested positive for Ebola after receiving treatment at a private hospital in Abuja.

According to the minister, the woman is currently in isolation and receiving medical care.

Authorities have identified 44 close contacts and commenced contact tracing to establish whether the patient may have exposed other people to the virus before her diagnosis.

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Healthcare workers, patients, caregivers and people who may have shared travel links with the patient are among those being investigated as health officials work to contain the infection.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the FCT Health Services Secretariat and other relevant agencies are coordinating the response.

He said, "The Federal Government of Nigeria confirms one case of Ebola disease in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), following laboratory confirmation today, 20 October 2026. The patient, a woman who recently arrived in Nigeria on an international flight from Uganda, was admitted to a private hospital in the FCT, where she received care for several days before the diagnosis was confirmed. She is currently in isolation and receiving medical care.

"The FG calls on all public and private healthcare facilities nationwide to be on high alert. Healthcare workers must maintain a high index of suspicion, promptly identify and isolate suspected cases, observe strict infection prevention and control measures, and immediately report suspected cases to public health authorities.

"Investigations are ongoing, and we will continue to provide accurate and timely information.

We urge Nigerians to remain calm, stay vigilant and cooperate with public health authorities. Early detection, prompt reporting and everyone's cooperation are critical to preventing further spread. The Government of Nigeria, through the Presidential Taskforce on EVD and NCDC, will continue to provide updates. For information or to report a suspected case, please call NCDC toll-free number 6232."

The development comes against the background of a growing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with related infections reported in Kenya and public health measures activated in Uganda.

Nigeria's experience with Ebola

Nigeria's experience with Ebola in 2014 demonstrated how quickly an imported infection could become a national public health emergency in a country with a large population and busy international travel routes.

On July 20, 2014, Patrick Sawyer, a Liberian-American diplomat who was infected with Ebola, arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from Liberia.

He was subsequently admitted to a private hospital, where his illness was initially difficult to distinguish from other diseases. He died on July 25, 2014.

His arrival triggered an emergency response involving the Federal Ministry of Health, the Lagos State Government, the NCDC and international health partners.

According to a report published in the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Nigeria recorded 20 Ebola cases, comprising 19 laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case, by September 24, 2014.

Eight fatalities from seven laboratory-confirmed Ebola and one probable case were recorded.

The deaths included Sawyer and Dr Ameyo Stella Adadevoh, who placed the foreigner in quarantine, as well as six others who were infected during the chain of transmission that followed his arrival.

The outbreak was eventually contained, with no new cases reported after August 31, 2014. The country identified and monitored 894 contacts during the response, while 11 patients with laboratory-confirmed Ebola were discharged from care.

How prepared is the country for Ebola?

Nigeria's latest preparedness efforts began before the reported FCT case. On June 9, 2026, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the immediate release of N10 billion as emergency intervention funding for public health preparedness and response.

The fund is separate from a N21.2 million per-state disbursement under the State Outbreak Investigation and Response Fund.

The Presidency also announced the establishment of a Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

According to the State House, the fund was intended to strengthen the operational capacity of the NCDC and support critical national public health emergency response activities.

The government also directed states hosting international airports and international border corridors, alongside relevant ministries, departments and agencies, to submit their preparedness plans, funding requirements and intervention needs.

The measures announced included intensified passenger screening at international airports, enhanced monitoring of passengers arriving through designated high-risk routes, and the activation of referral and isolation centres at the Lagos and Abuja international airports.

Other proposed measures included health declaration systems for passengers arriving from or transiting through designated high-risk countries and improved coordination among health, immigration, aviation and security authorities.

The funding decision followed warnings about the possibility of Ebola being imported into Nigeria as outbreaks emerged in Central Africa.

In a May 28, 2026, advisory, the NCDC assessed Nigeria's risk of importation as high, citing regional transmission, international travel, population movement, porous land borders and the difficulty of distinguishing early Ebola symptoms from common illnesses such as malaria and Lassa fever.

The agency said preparedness needed to cover every state and the FCT, with emphasis on early detection, isolation, laboratory diagnosis, infection prevention and control, contact tracing and the protection of healthcare workers.

Daily Trust reported in September that three months later, there was no public breakdown of how the N10 billion was spent, as checks at airports and isolation facilities revealed the presence of the preparedness gap the money was meant to close.

Several travellers, who spoke to this paper then, said they were required to provide identification and health information through an app before returning to Nigeria, but to their amazement, no checks were carried out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on their arrival.

"They didn't ask me for anything. They didn't check my provisional sign or QR code, and they didn't check my temperature. They didn't do any of that. For me, it was almost a waste of time filling out the form," one of them, Habeebat Ajayi, had told our correspondent.

In a chat with Daily Trust, a medical doctor, Godwin Ekuwke, wondered if designated isolation facilities are fully functional, laboratories can test suspected cases promptly, frontline workers have appropriate protective equipment, and response teams can locate and monitor contacts without delay.

He said: "The release of funding is an important step, but its impact depends on timely deployment, transparent expenditure, trained personnel, adequate supplies and coordination between federal and state authorities.

"The effectiveness of the response should ultimately be judged by the speed of diagnosis, the quality of care provided, the completeness of contact tracing and the prevention of further transmission."

The health minister, however, assured that Nigeria has the experience and public health systems to respond to the current case, having successfully contained Ebola in 2014.

"However, containing Ebola requires everyone to play their part. The Federal Government, FCT authorities and other partners are working together to protect healthcare workers, patients and the wider public," he added.

A regional outbreak

Nigeria's latest development comes amid a serious Ebola outbreak in the DRC, which has spread across several provinces and prompted public health authorities in neighbouring countries to strengthen surveillance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in an October 8, 2026, update, reported that the DRC had recorded 8,728 confirmed cases of Bundibugyo virus disease and 4,205 confirmed deaths as of October 6.

The figures represented a case fatality ratio of 48.2 per cent among confirmed cases.

The outbreak had affected 64 health zones across seven provinces, with transmission continuing in several areas.

The WHO also reported an imported case in Kenya involving a patient who travelled from the DRC through Uganda. The patient was hospitalised in Kenya and died on October 5.

Kenya subsequently reported additional cases linked to the initial patient, prompting contact tracing, quarantine and enhanced surveillance.

On Tuesday, reports from Kenyan authorities indicated that the country's confirmed cases had risen to nine, with officials saying the cases were linked to the same cluster and that there was no evidence of wider community transmission at that point.

Uganda has also activated public health measures, including contact tracing, in response to the regional threat and the movement of the infected traveller through its territory.

The NCDC had warned that the early symptoms of Ebola could be mistaken for malaria, Lassa fever and other common illnesses, potentially delaying diagnosis.

That risk is particularly significant in areas where patients may first seek treatment at facilities that do not immediately suspect a high-consequence infectious disease.

Not all Ebola outbreaks are the same

An important distinction in the current outbreak is the virus responsible for the disease. The ongoing outbreak in the DRC has been attributed to the Bundibugyo virus, which causes Bundibugyo virus disease.

The WHO recognises several Ebola-related viruses, including Sudan virus and Bundibugyo virus. They can cause severe illness, but the availability of vaccines and specific treatments differs by virus.

According to the NCDC's May 28 advisory, there were no approved vaccines or specific treatments available for Bundibugyo virus disease at the time of the notice.

Vaccines and treatments developed for the Zaire ebolavirus should not automatically be assumed to protect against the Bundibugyo strain, health authorities cautioned.

Experts say for the current regional outbreak, early detection, isolation, infection prevention and control, contact tracing, safe burial practices and supportive medical care remain central to efforts to reduce deaths and interrupt transmission.

Symptoms, spread and what to avoid

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause high levels of mortality. The WHO says the average case fatality rate across Ebola disease outbreaks is approximately 50 per cent, although the rate varies substantially according to the virus, outbreak circumstances and access to care.

The virus is not airborne in the manner of infections that spread through ordinary breathing in shared indoor spaces.

According to the WHO, transmission between people occurs primarily through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person who has developed symptoms, or someone who has died from the disease.

Infection can occur when contaminated fluids enter the body through broken skin or the eyes, nose or mouth.

Objects contaminated with infectious body fluids, including clothing, bedding and medical equipment, can also spread the virus.

People may also become infected through contact with infected animals, particularly when handling sick or dead wildlife or consuming inadequately handled products from infected animals.

Traditional burial practices involving direct contact with the body of someone who died from Ebola can contribute to transmission if appropriate precautions are not taken.

Healthcare workers and family members caring for patients without suitable protective measures can face a heightened risk.

The WHO says people infected with Ebola do not transmit the disease before symptoms develop. Once symptoms begin, they can remain infectious while the virus is present in their blood.

The incubation period -- the time between infection and the appearance of symptoms -- ranges from two to 21 days.

The health minister explained that Ebola spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of someone who is sick with the disease or has died from it, or through contact with contaminated materials. Prof Pate noted that a person with Ebola cannot spread the disease before symptoms begin.

He urged the public to remain calm but vigilant; practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone suspected to have Ebola and watch for symptoms, including fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, particularly following possible exposure.

"Report any possible exposure immediately, even if you feel well. If you develop symptoms, avoid close contact with others and call public health authorities for guidance before visiting a healthcare facility. Cooperate with public health teams. Anyone contacted during contact tracing, including relevant airline passengers, should provide the necessary information and follow public health advice. Avoid rumours and stigma. Share only verified information from official health authorities," the minister added.

Similarly, the Academy of Medical Sciences of Nigeria has called for the immediate activation of nationwide high-alert measures.

The academy also urged Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant, advising the public to avoid handshakes, hugging and other unnecessary physical contact as precautionary measures against the disease.

In a public health advisory signed by Emeritus Professor Osato Giwa-Osagie, President of the academy; Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru, Foundation President; and Professor Boaz Adegboro of its Rapid Response Committee, the academy said it had "noted with concern" the confirmation of the case, while commending the Federal Government and health authorities for their response.

"The Academy fully endorses the statement by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, CON, and commends the swift response of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), the FCT Health Services Secretariat and all partners," the statement said.

It added that the prompt commencement of contact tracing, isolation of the patient and intensified surveillance were important steps in containing the disease.

The academy called for the nationwide implementation of high-alert protocols, drawing on Nigeria's experience in containing Ebola in 2014 and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These should include enhanced screening at airports, seaports and land borders, particularly for travellers from affected countries," it said.

The academy also recommended the activation of isolation and treatment centres across states, alongside strict infection prevention and control measures in public and private health facilities.

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It urged health authorities to ensure that healthcare workers had adequate personal protective equipment and that suspected cases were promptly isolated and reported.

On how the disease spreads, the academy said the public needed to understand that Ebola was not airborne.

"Ebola is not an airborne disease. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of a person who is sick with Ebola or has died from it, or through contact with materials contaminated by those fluids," the statement said.

It added that "a person with Ebola cannot spread the disease before symptoms begin."

As part of precautionary measures, the academy advised Nigerians to avoid unnecessary physical contact and adopt alternative forms of greeting.

"As a simple and effective precaution, the Academy advises all Nigerians to avoid handshakes and other unnecessary physical contact, including hugging, during this period. We encourage the use of non-contact greetings," it said.

The academy also urged Nigerians to maintain proper hand hygiene by washing their hands regularly with soap and water or using alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

It advised members of the public to avoid contact with the body fluids of anyone who was ill and not to handle the bodies of people suspected to have died from Ebola.

On symptoms, the statement listed fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, urging anyone who developed symptoms after possible exposure to seek guidance from public health authorities.

"If you have been exposed or develop symptoms, call public health authorities before visiting a health facility," the academy advised.

It further urged Nigerians to cooperate with contact-tracing teams and avoid spreading rumours or stigmatising people suspected of having the disease.

The academy advised the public to rely on information from official health authorities and provided the NCDC toll-free number, 6232, for information and reporting suspected cases.

The academy said it remained ready to support the Federal Government and other stakeholders with expert advice as the response continued.

FAAN heightens airport surveillance

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has strengthened surveillance across airports in Nigeria following a confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The authority said it was working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Port Health Services, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies to support ongoing containment efforts.

In a statement issued by its Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, FAAN said the early identification of the case and commencement of contact tracing highlighted the importance of effective surveillance and collaboration among relevant agencies in responding to public health threats.

The authority said it was maintaining heightened vigilance across airport operations and would continue to coordinate with public health authorities to implement additional measures considered necessary to protect passengers, airport personnel and the general public.

FAAN added that its response would be guided by further directives from relevant health authorities.

It urged passengers, airport users, airlines and other stakeholders to remain calm, vigilant and cooperative with health officials.

The authority also advised the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading unconfirmed reports about the outbreak.

FAAN reassured the travelling public of its readiness to work with relevant agencies to safeguard public health and ensure the safe operation of airports across the country.