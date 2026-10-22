Nigeria: Kano Govt Shuts Grain Stores Over Alleged Pesticide Use

The Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) has shut down some grain storage facilities at Dawanau Market in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area over the alleged use of pesticides to preserve beans.

The statement did not disclose how many storage facilities were shut.

The council's Director of Consumer Education and Enlightenment, Jamilu Mustapha Yakasai, disclosed this in a statement.

The statement quoted the Director of the council's Monitoring Department, Auwalu Muhammad, as saying the action followed a report alleging that some traders used pesticides to preserve beans.

He said the practice violated consumer protection laws and food safety regulations.

Muhammad said the council was committed to preventing the sale of products that could pose health risks to the public, particularly food items preserved with harmful chemicals.

The council's Executive Secretary, Dr Ibrahim Garba Muhammad, urged residents to support the council's efforts to prevent the sale of contaminated or potentially harmful products in markets across the state.

Muhammad also called for stronger collaboration with traders' associations to curb the practice and ensure compliance with appropriate food storage standards.