Nigeria: Dangote Mulls Upward Review of $100bn Vision 2030

President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has indicated that the Group may raise its $100 billion Vision 2030 target, with a revised ambition expected to be unveiled in January.

Dangote disclosed this while hosting leading figures from Nigeria's creative industry at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals complex in Lekki, Lagos.

The delegation, comprising Nollywood actors, content creators, comedians and other entertainment personalities, toured the facility before engaging the industrialist on entrepreneurship, innovation and legacy.

Dangote said the Group's expanding industrial investments had prompted a reassessment of its long-term growth ambitions.

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"We realised that our Vision 2030 target was too modest. We are working towards unveiling a new vision in January, with a revised target that reflects our ambition to achieve far more than US$100 billion," he said.

He urged Nigerian entrepreneurs to build globally competitive businesses, stressing that Africa must take responsibility for its economic transformation rather than depend on foreign investors.

"It is not just about money; it is about legacy. We have often been taken for granted, and in many ways, we have contributed to that by waiting for foreigners to come and make our continent prosperous. That will never happen. We must take responsibility for building Africa's prosperity ourselves," he said.

Dangote said the Group's expansion was driven by a desire to build enduring institutions, strengthen Africa's productive capacity and demonstrate the continent's ability to develop businesses capable of competing globally.

Drawing lessons from Singapore's economic transformation, he said deliberate investment, enterprise and commitment to local capabilities could help nations overcome difficult beginnings.

He also identified perseverance, disciplined execution and sound judgement as critical to business success, cautioning entrepreneurs against continuing to invest in ventures that were no longer commercially viable.

"We have made mistakes too, and I share these experiences so others can learn from them," he said, advising business owners not to keep putting money into bad investments.

Turning to the creative industry, Dangote commended Nigerian entertainers for building an international presence despite operating in a challenging business environment and receiving limited government support.

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He urged practitioners to strengthen their business structures, embrace innovation and collaborate more effectively to create sustainable enterprises and employment opportunities.

Veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, who moderated the session, praised Dangote's industrial investments, describing them as an enduring contribution to Nigeria's development.

Nollywood actor Abdullateef Adedimeji said the visit had inspired him to raise his ambitions and pursue greater achievements in the creative industry.

He also called for stronger collaboration among practitioners, saying the partnerships underpinning Dangote's industrial operations offered useful lessons for Nollywood.

"The more we collaborate, the stronger and more successful we become," he said.