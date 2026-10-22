Ghana: Establish Independent Child Protection Body in Schools - Cri

Child Right International (CRI) has called for the elevation of the existing Counselling Unit of the Ghana Education Service to the level of an authority to enable it to gain greater independence.

The CRI argued that elevating the Unit would enable it to work effectively, provide oversight and supervise child welfare matters within schools.

"An independent mechanism would strengthen impartiality, improve handling of complaints and ensure that concerns relating to children safety are addressed without undue institutional influence," the Executive Director of CRI, Mr Bright Appiah, said at a news conference in Accra yesterday.

The call by CRI comes in the wake of alleged sexual assault of students at the Obuasi Senior High Technical School in the Ashanti Region.

CRI warned that repeated incidents of alleged abuses, and the failure to make investigation findings public, point to weaknesses in the country's child protection systems. Read More.